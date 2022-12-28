Tarps Now® 2022 Year End Review of Top Selling Tarp Coverings

Guide details popular, emerging trends in sought after tarp covers and accessories

Tarp coverings sold throughout 2022 consisted of stock or custom-made tarps, as well as sheets of rugged materials used for protection. The most sought tarp covers were often made of materials like canvas, vinyl, polyethylene and other materials that were purchased in a range of sizes, colors, and thicknesses. They ranged from lightweight to super heavy-duty grades, most of which are very easy to store and deploy for a variety of applications.

Popular uses of tarp coverings included use to cover items such as furniture, equipment and vehicles to protect them from rain, snow, or other types of precipitation, as well as ground covers to protect grass or other surfaces from damage, or to create a temporary floor in a tent or other structures.

Leading segments included heavy-duty tarps that are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions and lighter-weight tarps that are more suitable for use in milder conditions. Also in high demand were tarps with grommets or loops along the edges that can be used to secure the tarp in place using bungee cords, rope, or other fasteners.

Popular product lines included:
- Hurricane Trampoline Mesh Tarps
- Vinyl Tarps
- Drain Tarps Anti-Static Vinyl
- Drain Tarps
- Breathable Waterproof Canvas Tarps
- Roof Debris Lifting Tarps
- Debris Scaffold Debris Netting
- Tarp Fabric by the Yard Roll