SF Chronicle's McCalman, Artist Malik Seneferu, Prescott Circus, Black Vintners @ Gift Show

The Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show highlights Bay Area Talent as it brings shoppers to the Oakland Marriott building economic resilience among Black businesses & small businesses on Black Friday Weekend, benefiting the Alameda Cty Food Bank.

Holiday Christmas Kwanzaa Gift Show Nov 26-27

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight San Francisco~Dallas~~~Public Service Announcements/Calendar Listings for the Holiday Christmas Kwanzaa Gift Show, Black Friday Weekend, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., November 26th & 27th @ Oakland Marriott Benefiting the Alameda County Food Bank! Help Collect 400 pounds of Food for Neighbors in Need. :PSA OneJoin The African American Business Exchange; Black Owned Beauty Supply Association;the Black Cultural ZONE, Black Vendors Association & Other Sponsors to Stimulate Oakland's Economic Resilience. Let the The Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show, November 26th & 27th at the Oakland Marriott entertain you with special vendors, gifts, and an array of talent to kick off the holiday spirit. Enjoy special appearances by Author and San Francisco Chronicle Columnistwho will be signing his new book,; San Francisco Artist, who will show how to set up a Kwanzaa Table;play Jazz; Children will love the; Filmmaker & Cuisine Noir magazine contributorin conversation with Black food experts lwill discuss Black Food Sovereignty "From Greens to Black Eyed Peas"; Alsoshares Black Vintners tips for holiday wine pairings during a panel withandwill host the Black Family-Power & Purpose panel;will showcase the latest fashions from the Red Carpet to the VIP Club Scene;will raise the roof with Gospel Praise; Community leaders from Bart Directors to Elected Officials will be in attendance. There is fun for everyone at the "Family and Community Reunion". Everyone is welcome. Bring a nonperishable item to benefit the Alameda County Food Bank and get $5 off Ticket price. For details https://bayareagiftshow.eventbrite.com visit BAYAREAGIFTSHOW.COM (http://www.bayareagiftshow.com)or email info@thebayareagiftshow.com or phone 510/866-2214.PSA TwoEveryone is Welcome! Saturday & Sunday, November 26& 27th, just in time for Holiday Shopping on Black Friday Weekend Shop and Enjoy The Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show bringing vendors near and far with gifts galore to treat family and friends over the holidays. From Hanukkah to Christmas to Kwanzaa, Get in the Spirit of the "Family and Community Reunion" during the Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show at the Oakland Marriott Convention Center, 550 10Street & Broadway, 10 am to 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday, November 26& 27th. Bring a nonperishable item to benefit the Alameda County Food Bank and get $5 off Ticket price. For Tickets and details https://bayareagiftshow.eventbrite.com visit BAYAREAGIFTSHOW.COM (http://www.bayareagiftshow.com)or email info@thebayareagiftshow.com or phone 510/866-2214. Join The AABE; BOBSA; the Black Cultural ZONE, Black Vendors Association & Other Sponsors to Stimulate Oakland's Economic Resilience.News Release…Good News from Oakland: https://www.prlog.org/12937158-oakland-holiday-tradition-christmas-kwanzaa-gift-show-returns-black-friday-weekend.html