SF Chronicle's McCalman, Artist Malik Seneferu, Prescott Circus, Black Vintners @ Gift Show

OAKLAND, Calif.
Holiday Christmas Kwanzaa Gift Show Nov 26-27
- Nov. 19, 2022
Calendar Listings for the Holiday Christmas Kwanzaa Gift Show, Black Friday Weekend, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., November 26th & 27th @ Oakland Marriott Benefiting the Alameda County Food Bank! Help Collect 400 pounds of Food for Neighbors in Need. :
Join The African American Business Exchange; Black Owned Beauty Supply Association;
the Black Cultural ZONE, Black Vendors Association & Other Sponsors to Stimulate Oakland's Economic Resilience. Let the The Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show, November 26th & 27th at the Oakland Marriott entertain you with special vendors, gifts, and an array of talent to kick off the holiday spirit. Enjoy special appearances by Author and San Francisco Chronicle Columnist George McCalman
who will be signing his new book, Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen
; San Francisco Artist Malik Seneferu
, who will show how to set up a Kwanzaa Table; Mike Spiderman Robinson & Friends
play Jazz; Children will love the Prescott Family Circus
; Filmmaker & Cuisine Noir magazine contributor Phyllis Bowie
in conversation with Black food experts lwill discuss Black Food Sovereignty "From Greens to Black Eyed Peas"; Also Black Vines
shares Black Vintners tips for holiday wine pairings during a panel with Ayaba Wines
, Black Excellence Wines
and The Pour Up Wines; Village Connect
will host the Black Family-Power & Purpose panel; Mario B. Productions & Hip Hop TV
will showcase the latest fashions from the Red Carpet to the VIP Club Scene; Lawrence Matthews and Friends
will raise the roof with Gospel Praise; Community leaders from Bart Directors to Elected Officials will be in attendance. There is fun for everyone at the "Family and Community Reunion". Everyone is welcome. Bring a nonperishable item to benefit the Alameda County Food Bank and get $5 off Ticket price. For details https://bayareagiftshow.eventbrite.com
visit BAYAREAGIFTSHOW.COM
(http://www.bayareagiftshow.com)
or email info@thebayareagiftshow.com or phone 510/866-2214.
