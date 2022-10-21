 
ColorOnly Express Salons to unveil expansion plans Oct. 31st at Premiere Event

Celebrity Brand Ambassador Fran Drescher - star of "The Nanny," – appearance to include stand-up comedy, meet & greet, and exclusive interview with EMMY nominated host Mike Sherman
By:
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Oct. 25, 2022 - PRLog -- With the anticipated expansion of ColorOnly Express Salons, women, across the nation will no longer need to choose between price, quality, and convenience when it comes to getting their hair colored. The brand's revolutionary model was designed from that very premise and indeed, its commitment to empowering women has caught on, with the company on a focused, fast-track to open 500-plus locations by 2025.

In a modest demonstration of 'hair coloring-simplified,' ColorOnly will showcase its exceptional hair coloring services on Oct. 31, from 11:00am-2pm for business consultants and members at its flagship location in Coral Springs, FL. New or curious clients, as well as fans of Fran Drescher are welcome!

Steve Duchin, ColorOnly's COO said, "ColorOnly's express salon service is a first in the beauty industry. We re-imagined the traditional hair color experience by devising a signature $30 in 30-minute hair color service, both faster and more affordable than any professional standard."

Their secret for success- A point of sale computerized hair dye dispensing and mixing machine and - the first and only of its kind- proprietary ammonia free, 10-minute processing permanent hair color.

Stephen Drescher, CEO, added "This technology together with our proprietary hair color formulations are the foundation of our rapid expansion providing and empowering millions of women that-until now- had to choose between inferior at home products, or expensive and long salon visits"

Highlighting the celebration, is a meet-and- greet with Fran Drescher – star of "The Nanny," and Founder of the charity Cancer Schmancer.

"I am very proud to be the hair, face and voice of the ColorOnly brand. Its products include natural ingredients and enzyme activators which, as a cancer survivor, means less peroxide, and less time on my head," said Ms. Drescher. "I cannot wait to get this new 'Fantastic' product into the hands and hair of women and men around the world. And yes, I use ColorOnly every month and LOVE the results!"

And unique in the industry, ColorOnly offers a membership plan providing a root touchup service for just $30 a month. Our "Never Gray" program ensures women are beautiful, save time and money all year long.

ColorOnly is the first and only ammonia free 10-minute processing hair color. ColorOnly's dyes and products are manufactured and formulated in the USA. Free of harsh chemicals like ammonia, sulfate and parabens, ColorOnly's intelligent hair color uses smart Keratin which locates and bonds to the most damaged hair. ColorOnly UV filters protect hair from fading due to sun exposure, ensuring hair color appears far more vibrant and lasts longer than traditional store-bought brands. ColorOnly's unique formulations, combined with ColorOnly's Express Mixing Machine Assistant which dispenses the exact color, results in consistent and unparalleled customization for use at home or in-salon.  https://coloronly.com

Media Contact
Debra Koerner
***@wellworld.tv
2522483878
End
Email:***@wellworld.tv Email Verified
Hair Color Salon
Beauty
Coral Springs - Florida - United States
Events
