Global Verification Service Leader AMS Inform Is Now SOC 2 Certified
AMS Inform becomes India's only background screening service to achieve the 'gold standard' in prioritizing information security, data privacy, and compliance initiatives for client.
By: AMS INFORM
A SOC 2 compliance report is a rigorous audit under the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' requirements that details a company's operational effectiveness. The audit covers five fundamental security principles: availability, confidentiality, privacy, processing integrity and security.
The critical milestone demonstrates AMS Inform's commitment to dedicated security, legal and privacy initiatives for clients seeking discrete employment background checks, including a candidate's employment history, educational background, healthcare licensing, and criminal record.
"We are delighted our SOC 2 Type II compliance audit shows we have the appropriate controls to mitigate risks related to the services we provide," said Sachin Aggarwal, AMS Inform's Global Service Delivery Director.
"Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance. The certification process was not easy but was made possible by the AMS Inform team's focus and diligence in completing the audit successfully.
He added: "At AMS Inform, we value the security of our customers, teams, partners, and other professionals utilizing our tools and services. Our SOC 2 TYPE II compliance certification underlines our commitment to meeting the industry's highest security and privacy standards."
As a global leader, AMS Inform has more than 40 years of experience. It continues revolutionizing the traditional background verification industry with its time-efficient and resource-saving services through proprietary technology and human intelligence.
AMS Inform fits the screening needs of 20 industries worldwide, including the gig economy, healthcare, hospitality, IT, logistics, insurance, manufacturing, NGOs, SMEs, and Government organizations.
The company operates local teams in 16 countries from the UK to Brazil to help yield industry-grade services for a wide range of clients in 140-plus nations. On average, it processes over 18,000 verifications per month and, till now, has screened 500,000-plus candidates for over 400 clients.
While leveraging the on boarding of skillful and talented individuals to an organization, AMS Inform's proficient background-checking amsverify platform's procedures help eliminate any threat of unworthy and deceitful individuals. It utilizes scalable tools, software, and platforms to centralize its data and ensure quality, agility, and affordability.
With its in-house technology, AMSVerify, the company delivers industry-leading assessments, background screening services, business information reports, and health insurance claims investigations. It is also an online portal with a complete workflow system deployed on Amazon's cloud-based virtualization platform, designed to scale up as data volume rises.
Media Contact:
AMS Inform
Sachin Aggarwal, Global Service Delivery Director.
sachin@amsinform.com
website : http://www.amsinform.com
Contact
sachin aggarwal
***@amsinform.com
