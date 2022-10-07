News By Tag
Can Mini Mania Repeat as Winners of Mini vs. Mustang at Velocity Invitational?
Racine racing family returns to WeatherTech Laguna Seca to defend enduro titles on the 50th anniversary of the first undefeated racing championship of their #62 Mini
Dennis teamed up in 2021 with co-driver Dylan Wittenauer to capture both feature one-hour enduros in a field of 26 Minis, seven Mustangs, and a Ford Falcon. He returns to defend his title this time with co-driver and father Don Racine, also of Grass Valley.
This event recreates the epic "David vs. Goliath'' races between the two manufacturers that were made famous in England, Australia, and the USA Trans-Am Series of the late 1960s. Last November the Minis beat the Mustangs, but the outcome is by no means assured this weekend.
The Racine's lead a team of seven Minis in the 27-car field in one of the most popular events at the luxury car show and vintage car races. The invitational event at the 11-turn, 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca requires two drivers for each vehicle, with a mandatory pit stop midway through each race for refueling and driver changes.
"We have a great field of cars and drivers again this year," Don Racine said. "With the overwhelming number of Minis I can see a race within a race. All of the Minis are very competitive and we will be looking to see who is the fastest. The fastest will be working hard to keep the Mustangs behind us," he explained.
Team Mini Mania driver and team assignments hail from California and Colorado:
Andrew Wait Martin Lauber #62
Chris Locke Ed Lauber #61
Cece Jackson Will Jackson #00
Jamie Stiehr Tim Webb #933
David Cooper Chris Lyon #969
Dave Hagan Tyler Hagan #44
Don Racine Dennis Racine #177
Featured in the seven car Mini Mania team effort are the original #61 and #62 Mini Coopers of the historic Illinois-based Peterman-Unsbee Racing Enterprises (P.U.R.E.) Minis championship team of the 1970s. The last remaining member of that team, Randy Unsbee of Gresham, OR is also racing again in this event with the #35 Mini Cooper S of car owner and racer Christoph Fritsch of Los Gatos, CA.
This is the 50th anniversary of the first undefeated racing championship of the #62 P.U.R.E Mini Cooper S. https://www.prlog.org/
Don Racine is Founder Emeritus of Mini Mania which is located in the heart of the Gold Country in Northern California's Sierra Nevada Foothills. They are the largest USA supplier of parts for the Classic Mini, and since 2001 of performance parts for the new BMW/MINI Cooper and Cooper 'S'. Mini Mania continues as both enthusiasts and leaders in providing parts and accessories for the MINI, Classic Mini, Spridget, and Morris Minor. http://www.MiniMania.com
Velocity Invitational is dedicated to highlighting the best race cars and collections from the international community and the United States. The primary goal of the event is to showcase the best racing and sports cars the world has to offer while enjoying the finest wines and food in the region. For more information, visit velocityinvitational.com or email info@velocityinvitational.com
