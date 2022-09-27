News By Tag
20th Annual Oakland International Film Festival Launches Yearlong Celebration
The Oakland International Film Festival with Two Decades of Empowerment of Filmmakers celebrated it's 20th Anniversary with ten days of screenings at the Grand Lake Theater, Holy Names University, The Fox Theater and more arts desinations in Oakland.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
The Oakland International Film Festival Executive Director and Co-founder hosted an array of talent both in real time and virtually that was capped off with the documentary American Pot Story: Oaksterdam University. The array of talents and dignitaries appearing at the two-decades old Oakland International Film Festival included U.S. Representative Barbara Lee; California Governor Gavin Newsom; Mayor Libby Schaaf; Actress, Producer, Director Terri J. Vaughn; filmmakers including Cat Brewer; Skinner Myers; Joslyn Rose Lyon; James Calhoun; Wimbush Chihiro; Jamar Collins; Jed Terrence Lee; Jeyachandra Hashmi; Damien McDuffie; Vaughn Arterberry; Dan Katzir; Ravit Markus; Actor Tommy Chong; Rapper Redman; and special guests Will Scott; Wanda Stewart; Richard Campbell; Content and the Metaverse Panelists: Shawn Granberry; Randy Riggings; Bosko Kante; Dinis Guarda; Music by D'wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! ; Hungry DJ. Posse and DJ Zhaldee.
Dale Sky Jones, Executive Chancellor of Oaksterdam University presented Tommy Chong and rapper Redman with the Luminary Award as part of the closing ceremonies that included the screening of "American Pot Story: Oaksterdam University."
The Oakland International Film Festival is known for its attention to those who are often overlooked by mainstream media such as the plight of farmworkers and this year with a focus on the deaf community. Roach spoke about the inspiration during an interview with Terri J. Vaughn, who launched the first Hallmark Mahogany Card Franchise with the film "Unthinkably Good" and ABC 7 Anchor Jobina Fortson: https://youtu.be/
The 20th Oakland International Film Festival line-up can be found at www.oiff.org. There is continued opportunity to connect with and support the Oakland International Film Festival. Sponsorships are still available extending through 2023 via on-going special events. For more information contact oaklandfilmfestival@
WHY OAKLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL IS IMPORTANT
The Oakland International Film Festival highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts impacting culture and tourism. Oakland has a history and rich tapestry of artistic talent. Filmmakers from around the world reinforce tourism in Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area with their films that span many genres, many cultures and walks of life. During the ten-day festival screenings held at different locations presenting the diversity of Oakland included venues such as the Grand Lake Theater that opened in 1926; Freedom Farmers Market; The Black Cultural Zone; The Fox Theater built in 1928 and Holy Names University founded in 1868. Annually OIFF invites the Bay Area and the world to visit Oakland and the Bay Area enjoying history, restaurants, museums and more. The Oakland International Film Festival is a testament to Oakland's artistry and the positive happenings in the City of Oakland. Visit www.oiff.org. Social Media: @Oiff (https://twitter.com/
-30-
ABOUT OIFF (https://www.oiff.org/
The Oakland International Film Festival is presented by the Oakland Film Society, a non-profit corporation based in Oakland, California with the mission to promote independent filmmakers and the stories they tell to empower people locally, nationally and internationally.
