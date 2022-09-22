 
September 2022
People Science and ScaleHealth Partner to Validate Innovative Healthcare Solutions

The partnership will leverage comprehensive virtual clinical research technology in people-forward research to bring novel health solutions to the forefront.
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 21, 2022 - PRLog -- People ScienceTM, a direct-to-consumer scientific research company providing a scaled R&D platform to test alternative medicines and digital therapeutics, and ScaleHealth, a health innovation marketplace catalyzing, supporting, and connecting future forward solutions to leading healthcare organizations, announced a partnership today. The collaboration will support clinical validation and evidence generation of innovative ideas and health solutions to solve community, systemic, and global health challenges. As validation partners, People Science will use their proprietary software technology CHLOETM, or Consumer Health Learning and Organizing Ecosystem, in which research participants are empowered to participate directly through their personal devices—to test solutions in the ScaleHealth Ecosystem. CHLOE is a modular software technology that combines a consumer-facing mobile app with a rigorous high-quality clinical research platform.

This approach will provide scientifically rigorous and cost-effective consumer first clinical validation services to ScaleHealth's network of companies and partners to test their solutions at scale. It will also provide product insights and arm companies with evidence to support business development and marketing. People Science and ScaleHealth's partnership reflects their shared vision to bring the best healthcare solutions to communities in need.

"We're excited to partner with People Science to enhance our client and partner offerings to payors, health systems, and software technology innovators," said Taylor McPartland, CEO of Scale Health. "This relationship will provide our partners with a really efficient way to generate the much-needed clinical validation and effectiveness data they need to enhance their business decisions."

People Science can help create study designs and protocols based on challenges in collaboration with ScaleHealth and their partners and support execution with end-to-end research services. In addition, People Science can also provide recruitment, eConsent, eSource, and ePRO capabilities through CHLOE - which is designed to support a wide range of clinical validation study designs to obtain key metrics and real-world evidence into the effectiveness of a particular healthcare solution.

"Scale Health works with the largest healthcare systems and payers on the planet and also with the most innovative solutions to healthcare challenges today," said Noah Craft MD, PhD Co-CEO and co-founder of People Science. "Our partnership provides an exciting use case for our direct-to-consumer clinical research platform, CHLOE, to accelerate our understanding of how healthcare technology solutions can impact the real world today".

Over the last decade, the decentralized research model has become a standard of clinical research, especially with the restrictive pressures of the pandemic. People Science has developed a novel scientific infrastructure and by putting the research tools directly in people's hands, the research process and results more accurately reflect what happens with real people in the real world. The approach is focused on enabling participation in research from everyone in our society and to allow more stakeholders to get answers to questions that matter to them and their communities. ScaleHealth solution companies are focused on solving some of the biggest healthcare challenges today and are well suited to this efficient model which saves on both cost and time. Research insights can be used in product development, to demonstrate efficacy and effectiveness, and to enhance business development or investor interest. By partnering, People Science and ScaleHealth are bringing science forward faster.

About People Science

People Science is a public benefit corporation building a people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative medicines and digital health solutions - things that can keep us well or make us better. We help clients determine if their products actually improve the health and wellness of customers. As a technology-enabled clinical research company we also empower individuals to answer the question, "what works best for me?" via the proprietary CHLOE app. People Science tests good ideas by supporting research with the people that care about those ideas. Learn more at People Science (https://peoplescience.health/), and follow People Science on LinkedIn.

About ScaleHealth

ScaleHealth is an ecosystem that accelerates the impact of health innovation on a global scale. Using a proprietary technology platform and an ecosystem of leading health experts, we bring together top health organizations with the world's best innovative solutions. Our process has the unique ability to provide industry-leading insight coupled with hand-in-glove delivery of future forward solutions. By accelerating innovation to drive impact we achieve better health outcomes for everyone. Learn more at ScaleHealth (https://scalehealth.com/), and follow ScaleHealth on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Email:***@peoplescience.health
Innovation Validation
Health
Los Angeles - California - United States
Partnerships
Page Updated Last on: Sep 22, 2022
