Dr. Allen Steven Lycka Continues bLU Series College Campus Presentations on Dangers of Alcohol

Dr. Allen Steven Lycka

Cindy Goodman

Brushwood Media Group, Inc.

***@brushwoodmediagroup.com Cindy GoodmanBrushwood Media Group, Inc.

-- Renowned cosmetic dermatologist, speaker, trainer and author Dr. Allen Steven Lycka is spending much of his summer touring college campuses in the United States and Canada, warning young students of the dangers of alcohol abuse – and explaining the consequences he has witnessed firsthand."Prior to leaving home for college, students are undoubtedly cautioned about the risks of using alcohol. Sadly, many times these warnings are ignored and the results can be devastating to a young person and their families," Dr. Lycka said. "According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), it's estimated that more than 1,500 college students between the ages of 18 and 24 die each year from alcohol-related injuries."His presentation,is part of his bLU (Business, Life and Universe) seminar series. In it, he recounts in vivid detail being part of a team that was unsuccessful in its attempt to resuscitate an 18-year-old male college student, who drank an excessive amount of alcohol at a fraternity party. "Instead of saying no to his buddies, he listened to their encouragement to continue drinking," Dr. Lycka said. "Then, when he passed out, instead of taking him to the emergency room or calling an ambulance, his friends left him in the hands of the girlfriend, who did not take him to the hospital until several hours later – when it was too late. Telling his parents that their only son had just died of alcohol poisoning was one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do. They sobbed … and I sobbed along with them. It was an absolute tragedy that a young life ended in such a senseless fashion."Dr. Lycka receives an enormous amount of positive feedback at every school in which he speaks. "It has a big impact at a time when they need to hear this message the most, the beginning of the school year," he explained. "There are many reasons college students drink. There's the newfound feeling of freedom, peer pressure, the desire to do what their friends are doing, hazing, and other reasons, too. But whatever the case may be, they need to understand physiologically what happens when they drink alcohol to excess, and the negative – and sometimes catastrophic – effect it can have."Dr. Lycka's most recent presentation was at the University of Alberta, and he is available to speak to students at campuses across North America. To find out more about Dr. Lycka, please visit http://DrAllenLycka.com To book Dr. Lycka in Canada, call 844-936-3362. In the U.S., call 855-352-9347.