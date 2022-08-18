Modular Housing Moves Forward in Chicago with New Partnership Between SOW Modular and Vantem Global

By: SOW Modular

New modular housing partnership

-- Sustaining Our World Community Development Corporation (SOW CDC), a minority organization operated 501(c)3 headquartered on Chicago's Westside SOW is working to rebuild the Black community one block at a time, and, is now taking the next big step in their growth. SOW has formed SOW Modular, Inc and partnered with Vantem Global, Inc, a pioneer in creating energy-efficient quality housing that is more affordable through innovative technology and automation.SOW Modular's CEO, James T. Smith, said, "Our association with Vantem Global will give us a big advantage in modular housing fabrication for a wide range of clients. Working with Vantem Global we will be able to build a factory that will house a production line for modular housing units that are superior grade, reasonably priced, and energy efficient units that can be used to create apartments and single-family homes.Smith said, "We chose to cooperate with Vantem since they are pioneers in the Net-Zero energy use space, and they share our objectives."Vantem Global, a producer of modular units for the construction of high-quality, reasonably priced, and energy-efficient homes, that are cheaper to own than standard homes since they save on energy bills, to expand its operations in the U.S. market. Over the next seven years, the business intends to construct 15 factories in the U.S., each of which will be able to produce a million square feet of homes annually.Jason Carter, who leads the Vantem US expansion efforts, said, "Vantem chose to partner with SOW Modular as a strategic partner because we look for midsize to large sized developers to partner with that are mission focused on Net-Zero / Net-Positive housing with a low carbon footprint. We work with our partners to lower their carbon footprint and give folks the ability to lower or remove utility bills completely from monthly housing budgets."The partnership with Vantem will permit SOW Modular to bring down costs, speed up development, and diminish its carbon impression. The group will be able to develop sensibly estimated Net-Zero energy structures that provide solid and versatile fire-proof lodging."We chose to cooperate with Vantem since they are pioneers in the Net-Zero energy use structure space, and they share similar objectives to SOW Modulars," said Smith. "We hope that the SOW /VANTEM Global partnership will allow us to continuously find ways to provide a wide range of high-quality, reasonably priced, and energy-efficient homes to its community."Sow's mission is to build, repurpose and redevelop communities for sustainability while strengthening the capacity of its residents. SOW's vision was born out of a desire to see the communities ravaged by the riots of 1968 be reborn. Its mission is to heal existing neighborhoods, transforming them into thriving communities. They have done so house by house and block by block, but, with SOW Modular, will greatly extend their reach. Its mission is to heal existing neighborhoods, transforming them into thriving communities.For more information: