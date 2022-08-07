 
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Pantea Tamjidi, MD

Dr. Tamjidi discusses seborrheic keratosis, a common skin growth affecting nearly 83 million Americans
By:
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Aug. 12, 2022 - PRLog -- Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) ("Journey Medical") today released a new Journey with the Experts video featuring Pantea Tamjidi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with Tamjidi Skin Institute in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Dr. Tamjidi sits down with Journey Medical to discuss seborrheic keratosis, including what it is, why it occurs, and how those affected can seek treatment from their local dermatology practice.

According to the Mayo Clinic, seborrheic keratosis is a common noncancerous skin condition that appears as a waxy black, brown, or tan growth. Seborrheic keratoses usually appear on the face, neck, chest, or back and are not contagious. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Tamjidi, please visit https://vimeo.com/664969679/53e24ae170.



About Journey with the Experts

Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.

The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions. The company currently markets nine products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit https://journeymedicalcorp.com/.

About Pantea Tamjidi, MD, FAAD

Dr. Tamjidi is a well-respected, board-certified dermatologist offering a broad spectrum of medical and cosmetic procedures. She is a recognized Washington, DC-area leader in the latest anti-aging skin techniques and dermal fillers. She received her medical degree from the George Washington University Medical School, and Washingtonian Magazine named Dr. Tamjidi a "Top Doctor" in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area. For additional information about Dr. Tamjidi, please visit https://www.tamjidiskininstitute.com/our-medical-professionals/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our dependence on third-party suppliers; risks relating to the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on our employees' and consultants' ability to complete work in a timely manner and on our ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.

Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
***@jmcderm.com



