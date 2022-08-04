Tarps Now Announces Informational Circular for use of Clear Vinyl Tarp Solutions

uidance Released in Response to Strong Demand for DIY use of Clear Vinyl Tarps

Michael Dill, CEO

Tarps Now, Inc.

Michael Dill, CEO
Tarps Now, Inc.

--is pleased to announce the release of a new informational circular focused on the use offor use in a variety of residential, business, commercial, industrial, warehouse, and construction applications.are highly effective and popular, due to the relative ease in installation, as well as being 100% waterproof, thus making them very easy to clean and disinfect in a wide variety of applications.Made from extremely durable vinyl that generates crystal clear views of what is outside,are perfect for porches, patios, decks, entryways, and outdoor eating areas. It's important to note their use in outdoor consumer based businesses. For example, wine and beer gardens where these areas can be happily utilized without the issues and unpleasantness of rain, snow, cold, and wind. The clear protective products are also ideal for creating partitions, temporary walls, and other barriers for home, businesses, special events, construction, and manufacturing settings.In addition to the mentioned uses,are great for camping, fishing, and hunting expeditions along with creating a temporary shelter or shield during emergency situations. Their clear views are excellent for purposes of covering equipment, materials, and supplies that you need to keep an eye on for safety and security reasons. The applications are almost endless.are waterproof and anti-microbial while also resisting UV rays, cold weather, chemicals, grease, rot, and mildew making for reliable and safe usage. Popular thicknesses for these products are 20 Mil (18 ounces per square yard material weight) and 30 Mil (27 ounces). There is also a 20 Milversion.are fitted in double stitched hems with sturdy brass grommets equally spaced around the entire perimeter to quickly, easily, and securely tie them down. For areas subject to wildfires, there are even fire retardant vinyl tarps that can be used in a wide variety of ways to protect home and property.https://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-clear-vinyl-curtain.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-strip-doors.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-fabric-by-the-yard.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/18-oz-camouflage-heavy-duty-vinyl-tarp.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-porch-curtains.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/awning-canopy-vinyl-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-vinyl-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/outdoor-movie-screen-tarp.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-retardant-vinyl-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-fabric-by-the-yard.htmlfeatures an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps,canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget.has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.