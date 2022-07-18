News By Tag
Loop Neighborhood Recognizes Hometown Heroes on 24/7 Day
Annual event celebrates first responders, medical and emergency professionals while raising funds for disaster relief
By: Loop Neighborhood
Held on July 24, 24/7 Day recognizes first responders, medical and emergency professionals and volunteers who work around the clock to serve their communities. Hosted by the NACS Foundation, the event helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry's important role in supporting hometown heroes.
Convenience stores are community stores: 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes a convenience store. There are 148,000-plus convenience stores in the United States, and cumulatively, the industry serves approximately 160 million customers per day, sells 80% of the fuel purchased in the country and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.
Loop Neighborhood is supporting this year's 24/7 Day by:
People are impacted by emergencies every day, including the communities that Loop Neighborhood https://www.loopneighborhood.com/
"The NACS Foundation is proud to partner with Loop Neighborhood to support the Red Cross, its volunteers and all the first responders who support our communities every day," said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation.
"Convenience stores are the first supporters to first responders, serving as the only locations that remain open in a crisis to ensure fuel, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers as they return to normalcy," said Sikorski, "That's why the NACS Foundation honors first responders and is committed to amplifying our industry's reach and impact of its charitable efforts in the communities they serve, 24/7."
