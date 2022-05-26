News By Tag
Tarps Now Releases Guide for Improving the Workplace using Industrial Curtain Applications
Company Issues Informational Guide Focused on Improving Workplace Safety Conditions
By: Tarps Now, Inc.
Other applications include Warehouse Curtains, Walls and Dividers improve privacy, increase efficiency, or create temperature-
Other applications include Auto Body Shop Divider Curtains are designed to help protect cars from dirt, dust, and grime while being washed or painted. The created work areas by these curtain sections protect employees, customers, cars, equipment, and supplies from water, welding sparks, and UV light.
Wash Bay Curtains are 100 percent waterproof, they help keep the rest of the place dry and grime free when a vehicle is being washed. They are extremely easy to put up and take down to create temporary wash bays when needed and used for other tasks when not cleaning.
Industrial Curtain Product Information:
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
