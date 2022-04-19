News By Tag
Pet Professional Guild Announces Animal Training Academy as New Corporate Partner
ATA offers monthly membership as well as free podcasts and introductory Animal Training Fundamentals courses
By: Pet Professional Guild
Through its membership, ATA helps its students, from beginner through to advanced, achieve their animal training and behavior goals based on the application of best practice, ethical, positive reinforcement animal training, and behavior management.
ATA membership runs at just $39 a month and includes:
ATA also hosts a free Animal Training Fundamentals course (https://atamember.com/
In addition, ATA broadcasts one of the worlds' longest-running, positive reinforcement-
"Through the Animal Training Academy, I connect hundreds of animal behavior and training enthusiasts with a large (and growing) library of lessons and tutorials delivered by renowned animal experts," said ATA founder Ryan Cartlidge. "Now, through our corporate partnership with PPG, I hope to boost our ability to improve the lives of animals and their human companions through ethical animal training and behavior management principles."
"We are thrilled to partner with the Animal Training Academy and to provide our members access to another exciting educational opportunity,"
About the Pet Professional Guild
The Pet Professional Guild (PPG) is a 501(c)6 international member organization founded on the principles of force-free training and pet care. Its membership represents pet industry professionals who are committed to force-free training, pet care philosophies, practices and methods. Pet Professional Guild members understand force-free to mean that shock, pain, choke, fear, physical force, or compulsion-based methods are never employed in training or caring for a pet.
About Animal Training Academy
Animal Training Academy founder Ryan Cartlidge has been working as a professional animal trainer all over the world since 2007, including New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the US. He has trained teams, developed animal training programs, been published in leading industry magazines, spoken at international conferences, and delivered university presentations on animal behavior. In 2015, he realized there was an opportunity to take what he was already doing and reach a much bigger audience, thereby helping more trainers and animals, and he founded Animal Training Academy that year. Animal Training Academy provides content for all levels of a student's animal training journey, from beginner through to advanced, presented by Cartlidge and some of the most renowned animal behavior and training geeks in the world.
Contact
Niki Tudge
***@petprofessionalguild.com
