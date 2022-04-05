Contact

Milicent Driver

***@yahoo.com Milicent Driver

End

--MILICENT DRIVER BRINGS THE CULMINATION OF HER LIFE'S LEARNING IN HER UPCOMING BOOK,Empowerment Coach and seasoned Author Milicent Driver calls women across the globe to come to join her in the process to un-learn existing social norms, re-learn the true purpose, and unlock their true potential in her upcoming distinguished book cum life guide, The Pretty Ugly: Strategies to Developing Your Mindset & Discovering The Beauty Within.[Merrillville, Indiana, 8April 2022]- "Beauty Fades," says maestro empowerment coach Milicent Driver. According to Milicent, the media industry has brainwashed us to value our appearance more than our personality, attitude, and character, which is a bitterly unhealthy way to live one's life. Her upcoming life guide and book, "Pretty Ugly: Strategies to Developing your mindset and discovering the Beauty within," is one of her efforts to help women break all unwarranted shackles that society has placed on them and develop into a better people to live all aspects of life to the fullest.Milicent shared, "Do you worry too much about what you look like on the outside? The style and color of your hair, waist size, curves, or whether you are wearing the right clothes? Then this book is for you to learn what true value and success are"."Pretty Ugly" sets one's sight on the significance of appreciating and loving yourself, accepting your authenticity, getting rid of all negative thoughts and emotions, banishing the clouds of self-doubt, and embracing a new way of thinking. Milicent wants readers to "nurture what truly matters," that is one's personality, strong character, intelligence, empathy, and spiritual commitment."My aim with these books is to help readers use my learnings and gather tips to embark on a journey to find total self-love and self-acceptance, both inside and out. It is heartfelt guidance for you to empty your innermost thoughts, stop the negativity and transform into a woman of substance," shared Milicent.Veteran Life coach, Author, and Silver-tongued Speaker Milicent Driver has dedicated her life to aiding others in discovering their inner passion and unlocking their true potential to live life to its fullest. With vast experiences and multiple educational qualifications in Coaching, Milicent learned what true success and inner peace are when she rose back after her son's death.Milicent's coaching program "Divine Excellence" is one of her valiant endeavors to help women overcome their inhibitions and prove naysayers wrong while finding inner peace on the road to a successful life. The latest additions to her list of struggles for these causes are her upcoming books, Pretty Ugly: Strategies to Developing Your Mind-set & Discovering the Beauty Within and Self-Love Guide: Affirmations and Strategies to Embracing the Essence of You.