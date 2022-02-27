News By Tag
Winn Claybaugh Interviews Bryan Anderson and Cedric King, fellow veterans and wounded heroes
In 2005, on a tour of duty in Iraq, Bryan Anderson lost both legs and his left hand from an improvised explosive device. Cedric King, who suffered similar injuries in Afghanistan, joins Winn and Bryan for one of the most moving MASTERS podcasts ever.
While learning how to walk in his prosthetic legs during 13 months of rehab at Walter Reed Army Hospital, Bryan met Gary Sinise, who wrote the foreword to Anderson's memoir, No Turning Back. They worked together to get a bill passed in the U.S. Congress for a disabled veterans memorial in Washington, DC.
Today, Bryan is an actor, stuntman, stunt driver, and author. He is a Gary Sinise Foundation ambassador, spokesperson for the nonprofit USA Cares, and national spokesperson for Quantum Rehab, a wheelchair design consultant. Bryan was featured in the HBO documentary Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq and interviewed by 60 Minutes.
Master Sergeant Cedric King entered the U.S. Army in 1995. In 2012, during his second tour in Afghanistan, Cedric was severely injured by an IED that caused internal injuries, permanent damage to his right arm and hand, and the amputation of both legs. He currently competes in marathons and Ironman Triathlons all over the world.
Both inspirational heroes are ambassadors for the Gary Sinise Foundation and both agree that they are stronger and better people because of their experiences. Cedric refers to the explosion moment as his "finest hour," and Bryan says he would never go back and change the day he lost three limbs.
With Cedric leading the way, Winn Claybaugh facilitated this powerful interview with Bryan. In one of the most exhilarating MASTERS conversations to date, both veterans shared detailed accounts of their explosions, their intense rehab, dealing with the struggles and sometimes embarrassment of living with missing limbs, and their purposeful decisions not to take on the role of victims.
About MASTERS Podcast Club
Business-Building Podcasts to Help You Achieve the Success You Deserve
Winn Claybaugh has interviewed over 325 beauty and business professionals, artists, educators, and mentors for his popular MASTERS Audio Club series. His new MASTERS Podcast Club features a brand-new interview every month plus weekly "classics" from the 20-year collection.
The MASTERS roster includes beauty industry icon Vidal Sassoon, actors Gary Sinise and Fran Drescher, Bravo TV's Tabatha Coffey, Sundance Channel's Push Girls, Southwest Airlines past president Colleen Barrett, TV and radio personality Leeza Gibbons, Olympic gold medalist Peter Vidmar, Paralympic champion Mike Schlappi, Millennial-generation expert Lisa Orrell, hearing impaired comedian and motivational speaker Kathy Buckley, University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of school psychology and noted bullying expert Dr. Susan Swearer, Fred Jordan Mission president Willie Jordan, Teacher of the Year Michelle Shearer, and more — telling their stories and sharing their wisdom to help you achieve the success you deserve!
Learn more at https://www.mastersbywinnclaybaugh.com and @WinnClaybaugh on social media.
