Author Matthew Cossolotto Conducts "PodiumPower" Workshop March 10, Splash Zone in Oberlin
Fear Not: Speaking in public not required! 10% of the sales of The Joy of Public Speaking in 2022 will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine
By: Matthew Cossolotto -- The Podium Pro
Lunch will be provided by Subway in Oberlin. Splash Zone will provide refreshments.
Registration is free. Space is limited, so don't delay. Register today! Call Splash Zone: (440) 774-5059. Or visit the Lorain County Metro Parks website. Here's the link to register: https://reservations.metroparks.cc/
Matthew Cossolotto is an author, guest speaker, executive speechwriter, and speech coach. His senior-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power on both sides of the Atlantic – from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, to the Speaker's Office in the U.S. House of Representatives. A former aide to Congressman Leon Panetta, Cossolotto has coached and penned speeches for senior executives at a wide range of organizations, including UCLA, GTE, Pepsi-Cola International, and other Fortune 100 corporations.
In The Joy of Public Speaking: Find Your Voice and Reach Your Peak Potential, Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers alike. Cossolotto's breakthrough book and entertaining seminars are packed with powerful mindset shifts, profound insights, and practical tips that can help you advance your career, enhance your leadership skills, boost your self-confidence, and make a difference in the world.
Ten Percent of Book Sales Will Support Humanitarian Relief in Ukraine
"I dedicated The Joy of Public Speaking to my former colleagues at NATO," commented Cossolotto. "With that in mind, and in view of recent tragic events, I have been wondering what I – and my readers, students and clients – can do to help the people of Ukraine during the current crisis. I decided to donate 10 percent of my book sales this year to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine."
What Participants Will Learn During the Workshop
Opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Cossolotto's inspiring new book embraces a simple proposition:
During the March 10th Lunch and Learn "PodiumPower"
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two more books are coming soon. One highlights the seven essential habits of SUCCESS and another promotes the power of promises with a foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series. These books and related coaching/speaking programs feature a unique combination of three power tools: Habits, Speaking and Promises. Cossolotto refers to this as the Triad Empowerment System (T.E.S.).
The Joy of Public Speaking
Contact: Matthew Cossolotto
Author/Speaker/
www.ThePodiumPro.com
(440) 597-9018
Contact
Matthew Cossolotto -- The Podium Pro
***@gmail.com
