Author Matthew Cossolotto Conducts "PodiumPower" Workshop March 10, Splash Zone in Oberlin

Lunch Generously Provided by Subway in Oberlin. Refreshments Made Available by Splash Zone. 10% of the sales of The Joy of Public Speaking in 2022 will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine

-- OBERLIN, Ohio – Members of the public are cordially invited to join author Matthew Cossolotto for a special Lunch and Learn workshop based on his new bookLocation: Splash Zone in Oberlin. Date: March 10, 2022. Time: 11:15-1:00.Lunch will be provided by Subway in Oberlin. Splash Zone will provide refreshments.Matthew Cossolotto is an author, guest speaker, executive speechwriter, and speech coach. His senior-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power on both sides of the Atlantic – from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, to the Speaker's Office in the U.S. House of Representatives. A former aide to Congressman Leon Panetta, Cossolotto has coached and penned speeches for senior executives at a wide range of organizations, including UCLA, GTE, Pepsi-Cola International, and other Fortune 100 corporations.In, Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers alike. Cossolotto's breakthrough book and entertaining seminars are packed with powerful mindset shifts, profound insights, and practical tips that can help you advance your career, enhance your leadership skills, boost your self-confidence, and make a difference in the world."I dedicatedto my former colleagues at NATO," commented Cossolotto. "With that in mind, and in view of recent tragic events, I have been wondering what I – and my readers, students and clients – can do to help the people of Ukraine during the current crisis. I decided to donate 10 percent of my book sales this year to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine."Opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Cossolotto's inspiring new book embraces a simple proposition:People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror.During the March 10Lunch and Learn "PodiumPower"workshop, participants will learn about these powerful concepts to propel them on their journey to joy:is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two more books are coming soon. One highlights the seven essential habits of SUCCESS and another promotes the power of promises with a foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of theseries. These books and related coaching/speaking programs feature a unique combination of three: Habits, Speaking and Promises. Cossolotto refers to this as the Triad Empowerment System (T.E.S.).The Joy of Public Speaking ( https://c212.net/ c/link/?t=0&l=en& o=3263554-1& amp... ) is available on Amazon books.Contact: Matthew CossolottoAuthor/Speaker/Speech Coach/Speechwriter(440) 597-9018