Neurosurgeon Ezriel Kornel, MD Penned a Compelling Piece of Poetry, Placed It in Cyberspace

Media Contact

Fred Yaeger

fredyaeger@yaegerpr.com

9145259198 Fred Yaeger9145259198

End

-- The literary gem is a work by Ezriel Kornel MD who, when he's not feted as a highly respected neurosurgeon in New York City, enjoys taking pen to paper and masterfully stringing together words that, in their totality, might move mountains. Or at least evoke a sensation of exhilaration, foreboding, hope or reflection. Which recently got Dr. Kornel thinking about art, its perceived value, and its role in the greater scheme of things. It also got him to wonder why an original work by F. Scott Fitzgerald or Cervantes or Charles Dickens would likely fetch a hefty sum at Sotheby's, but a 75-word poem replete with passion that took a month to craft would just as likely never make it to the auction house, much less the local bookstore.No more. Step right up! Dig deep into your imaginary pocket and come up with enough virtual currency, and you too can own an original Ezriel Kornel work of poetry. It's on the market now, purchasable by NFT (non-fungible token), and only on the Internet at. It's a one-of-a-kind creation, hovering out there in cyberspace, just waiting for the right aesthetically inclined aficionado of iambic pentameter to happen upon it and place a bid. While it's available on, Dr. Kornel has written eloquently about his endeavor onat. The poem is an ode to, well, the whole spiel of what's valuable and what isn't and why not and isn't artistic beauty purely subjective — in the eye of the beholder, if you will — and, well, it's a pretty decent poem so it's worth something, probably a lot if you give it some thought. And it's truly one of a kind. Of course you can read it; owning it is so much more satisfying."I've thought a lot about art,' Dr. Kornel shares. "You never know. I look at Pollock's paintings and somehow he was able to communicate. God gave him the secrets of the universe. And he rocked the world. If you touch and speak to one person and affect them deeply, that's a piece of art."With that cleared up, Dr. Kornel has taken the concept of what we collectively consider 'art' and brought it into the new millennium via the virtual gallery, so to speak. "In the broad context, even with regard to the greatest poets, the real value is in the poem itself, not the history of it. People pay for a collector's item, not just the aesthetic value. People buy artwork because they loved it and were huge fans of the artist's work." That counts for something.And so the new art exhibition/auction space is no longer on Fifth Avenue or in SoHo; it's in your phone and iPad and MacBook Pro. And your checkbook or VISA card is invalid. Virtual currency is the sole key to ownership. "I was initially going to put it in a lightbox and auction it on eBay. The owner could just turn on a light whenever they wanted to view it. Then when NFTs came around I thought, Jeez, that's a perfect vehicle for it!"Dr. Kornel is enthused by the NFT concept and plans to keep his work hovering in cyberspace until the right buyer comes along. Even the wrong buyer will suffice, as long as they're laden with virtual currency. What's he asking? Whatever the market will bear, he says. "Whatever it would sell for would be something I'd be happy with," Dr. Kornel exclaims. "If anybody bid on it I would be thrilled. It means it actually made it into the real world." But bear in mind: It's an original creation, born from the human heart and mind, and it is as powerful as it is evocative.Dr. Kornel's poem is also poised at the precipice of a new industry: Art of some perceived value that takes on a whole new hue when viewed through the enchanting lens of the Great and Powerful Internet. It's the ground floor, so to speak, of an industry that's destined for a meteoric rise in the days ahead. While he plans to peddle his poems to publishers, he is a realist: "I have to expect mostly to get rejections,"he laments, noting that most poets who achieve even a modicum of success make their living by teaching and giving readings of their work; very few earn a decent wage by selling collections of their poetry.Yet Dr. Kornel remains undaunted. He has had several poems published (the old-fashioned way; on paper). He's also working on publishing a collection of his poetry, and will self-publish if need be — a natural avenue for the inspired scribe who is turned away from the publishing powerhouses. And he remains titillated by the concept of marketing his cerebral wares in cyberspace — in exchange for some uncertain amount of virtual remuneration, redeemable somewhere in Cryptocurrency Land. That amount is still elusive, and won't be known until some adventurous soul wanders into the forum for virtual expression, encounters Dr. Kornel's creation, and feels that he or she absolutelyown it."In the meantime, I'll be waiting," he sighs. "After all, I'm an artist, I'm a poet. I'm also patient."For more information on Dr. Kornel's groundbreaking effort to pique the interests of poetry aficionados in cyberspace and his quest for cyber-stardom,contact Fred Yaeger at (914) 525-9198 http:// www.yaegerpr.com