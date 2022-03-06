News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Patrick Keehan, DO
Dr. Keehan discusses hives, a skin condition that acutely affects 15-20% of the general US population and chronically affects 2-3% of individuals over their lifetime
According to the Mayo Clinic, hives are a skin reaction that causes red, itchy welts. Hives vary in size and may be considered chronic if they continue to appear for six weeks or more. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Keehan, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)
About Patrick Keehan, DO
Dr. Keehan is a board-certified dermatologist and the owner and primary provider at Keehan Dermatology in Fort Worth, Texas. Dr. Keehan attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, where he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Soon after graduating, he was a structural design engineer for four years at Vought Aircraft Industries Inc. in Dallas, Texas. In 2001, he earned his Master of Business Administration from Dallas Baptist University in Dallas. In 2005, he earned his Doctor of Osteopathy from the University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth.
During his time in medical school, Dr. Keehan was awarded the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association's Student Doctor of the Year award. He completed an internship in Fort Worth at Plaza Medical Center before completing his fellowship and residency in dermatology at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Duncanville, Texas. He was chief resident during his final year there. For additional information about Dr. Keehan, please visit https://www.keehandermatology.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Media Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Journey Medical Corporation
***@jmcderm.com
(781) 652-4500
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse