New album alert! The Best of Angel Sessions R&B!
Angel Sessions is bringing her best, on her upcoming new album with unleased material never before heard. Many of her past number one hits will be added to this new album.
By: Atlas Elite Entertainment PR
Some of her other past released songs such as Give My Love A Try, Open Up Your Eyes and Make up Your Mind will be featured on the album, however, Angel has some surprises with a few new songs that will be also on the album, along with other past songs that were released world-wide but not in digital format.
Though out the years, Angel's music she released has peaked at number 1, and she has her fans to thank for that. "I truly love my fans, Angel quotes. They are the ones that keeps me motivated and going. I am thankful to God for the love my fans have shown me, and I want to give them always my best in music, because music soothes the soul and can be very uplifting in the days we live in."
The new upcoming album, "The Best of Angel Sessions R&B are songs lyrically written and vocal arranged by Angel Sessions. One of single off the album, is called 'You Missed a Good Thing" that was previously on Angel Sessions first album, Introducing Angel.
"This song has a fun up-tempo beat that tells a story about a girl telling her ex, you missed a good thing, and that she is gone, now that they have broken up. It's a catchy song with a catchy hook you can dance to, with a funky sound" Angel quotes.
The album is on iTunes and Amazon now for pre-order and you can sample one of the song from the album entitled, Breathe.
The new album will be releasing on March 25th, 2022, worldwide on all streaming platforms and major online stores, and Archodia Play platform. To know more about Angel Sessions, visit her website at at www.angelsessions.com
The Best of Angel Sessions R&B pre-order on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
The Best of Angel Sessions R&B pre-order on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/
Angel Sessions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Atlas Elite Entertainment PR
***@atlaseliteentertainment.com
