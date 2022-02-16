 
News By Tag
* Newmusic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2022
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Follow on Google News

New album alert! The Best of Angel Sessions R&B!

Angel Sessions is bringing her best, on her upcoming new album with unleased material never before heard. Many of her past number one hits will be added to this new album.
By: Atlas Elite Entertainment PR
 
 
The Best Of Angel Sessions Cover 900x900
The Best Of Angel Sessions Cover 900x900
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 21, 2022 - PRLog -- There is no stopping the legendary singer and songwriter, Angel Sessions as she continues to give to her fans, music to listen to. In 2021, Angel Sessions released two number 1 singles, "The L-o-v-e and "You Will Always Be (My Baby Girl) that peaked at number 1 on the Amazon Charts in R&B and Sound Click at number 1 on both R&B and Gospel Charts.

Some of her other past released songs such as Give My Love A Try, Open Up Your Eyes and Make up Your Mind will be featured on the album, however, Angel has some surprises with a few new songs that will be also on the album, along with other past songs that were released world-wide but not in digital format.

Though out the years, Angel's music she released has peaked at number 1, and she has her fans to thank for that. "I truly love my fans, Angel quotes. They are the ones that keeps me motivated and going. I am thankful to God for the love my fans have shown me, and I want to give them always my best in music, because music soothes the soul and can be very uplifting in the days we live in."

The new upcoming album, "The Best of Angel Sessions R&B are songs lyrically written and vocal arranged by Angel Sessions. One of single off the album, is called 'You Missed a Good Thing" that was previously on Angel Sessions first album, Introducing Angel.

"This song has a fun up-tempo beat that tells a story about a girl telling her ex, you missed a good thing, and that she is gone, now that they have broken up. It's a catchy song with a catchy hook you can dance to, with a funky sound" Angel quotes.

The album is on iTunes and Amazon now for pre-order and you can sample one of the song from the album entitled, Breathe.

The new album will be releasing on March 25th, 2022, worldwide on all streaming platforms and major online stores, and Archodia Play platform. To know more about Angel Sessions, visit her website at at www.angelsessions.com

The Best of Angel Sessions R&B pre-order on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QY8B7YJ/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1IQ6...

The Best of Angel Sessions R&B pre-order on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-best-of-angel-sessio...

Angel Sessions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angelsessions/

Contact
Atlas Elite Entertainment PR
***@atlaseliteentertainment.com
End
Email:***@atlaseliteentertainment.com Email Verified
Tags:Newmusic
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Atlas Elite Entertainment PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share