-- By: Liam Westra of British News"We are the change that we seek." —Barack ObamaOn January 01, 1863, a major event took place in the continental congress. A proclamation was enacted to free all those in forced servitude. They would remain free, and this proclamation would be enforced by the armed forces. It is unlawful for any action that will cause or repress the said order of this legal document. But was this a discontinuation for the demise of the descendants of Africa? In the year of 1935, in Atlanta, Georgia the first low income housing property was built. This was the start of dividing a family unit, because no man could reside in the occupied apartment. Then in 1994, the crime bill was enacted, causing mass incarceration say's the Brennan Center. Adriana Rezal of U.S. News World Reported that Negro Americans are incarcerated 5 times more than any other race, and or subrace. In 2017 there were 475,900 inmates who were black in the prison system according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Now there is a new plan to legalize delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol across the nation.An initiative for delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol use for medical reasons or otherwise. But clinical research by the National Institute of Drug abuse, and Ersilia DeFilippis, MD, that specialize in cardiology states that delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol can cause long term negative effects on the brain, and the heart. The American Journal on Addictions proclaim by continual research that African Americans are the greatest among any others for delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol use disorder. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the black communities don't have access to healthy food options, because those types of supermarkets are not available. So many Negroid families continue to eat what people called survival food during slavery. This type of food causes a lot of health problems, and diseases say's the Journal of American Medical Association. In the year of 1926 Carter G. Woodson implemented a week in the month of February for Negroes' history. But after 50 years, this celebration became a month-long event. A statement reported by Jenn M. Jackson of Teen Vogue say's Black History Month is a form of reparations. But in 2019, African Americans' income poverty rate was at 18.8%; that's 266.5796 million. According to Oxford languages, reparations are making amends, because of a wrongful act by finance, and or helping by restoration. But is 28 days worth more than 315,000 years? As of 2022, the state of Oregon has enacted Senate Bill 619; it allows the chance of approval for reparations by December 2022."We know very little will change. The anger, and frustration we see is just a reminder of how little we've grown as a country from our original sin of slavery. This is our pandemic! It infects all of us, and in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine." — George ClooneyFor more information: