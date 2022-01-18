 
News By Tag
* Roy L. Clay Sr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tacoma
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2022
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Follow on Google News

BOBE Symposium Slates U.S. Rep.Strickland, St. Sen. Nobles, Myr Woodards & Tech Legend Roy Clay Sr

U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland, State Senator T'Wina Nobles, Tacoma Mayor Virginia Woodards & 'Silicon Valley Godfather' Roy L. Clay Sr. are slated for Washington State's Black Owned Business Excellence (BOBE) Third Annual Symposium.
By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
 
 
SV Tech 'Godfather' Roy L. Clay BOBE Keynoter
SV Tech 'Godfather' Roy L. Clay BOBE Keynoter
TACOMA, Wash. - Jan. 23, 2022 - PRLog -- POSTED COURTESY OF WRIGHT ENTERPRISES SAN FRANCISCO~DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARILYN STRICKLAND, STATE SENATOR T'WINA NOBLES, TACOMA MAYOR VICTORIA WOODARDS & "SILICON VALLEY GODFATHER" ROY L. CLAY SR. JOIN WASHINGTON STATE'S BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXCELLENCE THIRD ANNUAL SYMPOSIUM 'RECOVER & THRIVE TOGETHER'

The Third Annual Black-Owned Business Excellence (BOBE) Symposium will virtually celebrate, educate, and inspire Black business owners in Washington State and from across the nation.  The events kick off Black History Month in the State of Washington with leaders U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland; State Senator T'wina Nobles, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and business trailblazer Silicon Valley's 'Godfather', Roy L. Clay Sr.
(https://www.sfgate.com/sports/article/san-francisco-olympic-club-golf-roy-clay-sr-16545651.php)

Consisting of two free virtual events,  BOBE will take place on Monday, January 31 (6pm-8pm) and Tuesday, February 1, 2022 (9am until 4pm). There is no charge to attend but registration is required.

Register for 3 (https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodOGrrTwoHNCw...)rd (https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodOGrrTwoHNCwZElEZhUqeskbNxShUjrU) Annual BOBE Symposium (https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodOGrrTwoHNCwZElEZhUqeskbNxShUjrU). (https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodOGrrTwoHNCwZElEZhUqeskbNxShUjrU)

ABOUT THE SYMPOSIUM

This year's symposium will include a keynote about the impact of technology from pioneer Roy Clay and his sons.  Morning panel discussions will focus on businesses that recovered and organizations involved in helping our community thrive together. Afternoon breakout sessions will focus on a variety of topics including Financing, Business Credit, Marketing, Health & Well-Being, and more. See full schedule and speakers at bit.ly/bobe22.

Attendees may enter to win a grant of up to $1,000. Five grants will be given at the virtual after-party. All small business owners who are registered in the state of Washington are eligible to enter.

Participants are invited to a kick-off event at Black Dot's "Mastermind Mondays" on January 31 from 6pm-8pm. The evening will focus on "Using Other People's Money to Fund Your Business," with presenter Tierra Bonds of Take Charge Credit Consulting. Most businesses fail within the first few years due to lack of funding, and this is much more common for minority-owned businesses. The workshop will help participants identify five funding options and identify the requirements and steps to obtaining these funds.

Register for the pre-event: Black Dot's Mastermind Monday. (https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkc--ppjouH9z9...)

ABOUT BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXCELLENCE

Black-Owned Business Excellence (BOBE) is a collaboration of organizations and individuals (https://sites.google.com/wsbdc.org/wsbobe/collaborators?authuser=0) coming together to support, educate, inspire and elevate businesses that are owned by underserved business owners in Washington State.

SPONSORS
This event is made possible in part by generous donations from Business Impact Northwest, Craft 3, Seattle Credit Union, Verity Credit Union, and Washington State Microenterprise Association.

For more information about BOBE and the 3rd Annual Symposium, contact Jenefeness Tucker, MBA, info@BOBE-WA.ORG, (614) 595-0784)

Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Tags:Roy L. Clay Sr
Industry:Business
Location:Tacoma - Washington - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wright Enterprises PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jan 23, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share