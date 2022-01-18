BOBE Symposium Slates U.S. Rep.Strickland, St. Sen. Nobles, Myr Woodards & Tech Legend Roy Clay Sr

U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland, State Senator T'Wina Nobles, Tacoma Mayor Virginia Woodards & 'Silicon Valley Godfather' Roy L. Clay Sr. are slated for Washington State's Black Owned Business Excellence (BOBE) Third Annual Symposium.

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz