BOBE Symposium Slates U.S. Rep.Strickland, St. Sen. Nobles, Myr Woodards & Tech Legend Roy Clay Sr

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARILYN STRICKLAND, STATE SENATOR T'WINA NOBLES, TACOMA MAYOR VICTORIA WOODARDS & "SILICON VALLEY GODFATHER" ROY L. CLAY SR. JOIN WASHINGTON STATE'S BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXCELLENCE THIRD ANNUAL SYMPOSIUM 'RECOVER & THRIVE TOGETHER'
The Third Annual Black-Owned Business Excellence (BOBE) Symposium will virtually celebrate, educate, and inspire Black business owners in Washington State and from across the nation. The events kick off Black History Month in the State of Washington with leaders U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland; State Senator T'wina Nobles, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and business trailblazer Silicon Valley's 'Godfather', Roy L. Clay Sr.
(https://www.sfgate.com/
Consisting of two free virtual events, BOBE will take place on Monday, January 31 (6pm-8pm) and Tuesday, February 1, 2022 (9am until 4pm). There is no charge to attend but registration is required.
Register for 3 (https://us06web.zoom.us/
ABOUT THE SYMPOSIUM
This year's symposium will include a keynote about the impact of technology from pioneer Roy Clay and his sons. Morning panel discussions will focus on businesses that recovered and organizations involved in helping our community thrive together. Afternoon breakout sessions will focus on a variety of topics including Financing, Business Credit, Marketing, Health & Well-Being, and more. See full schedule and speakers at bit.ly/bobe22.
Attendees may enter to win a grant of up to $1,000. Five grants will be given at the virtual after-party. All small business owners who are registered in the state of Washington are eligible to enter.
Participants are invited to a kick-off event at Black Dot's "Mastermind Mondays" on January 31 from 6pm-8pm. The evening will focus on "Using Other People's Money to Fund Your Business," with presenter Tierra Bonds of Take Charge Credit Consulting. Most businesses fail within the first few years due to lack of funding, and this is much more common for minority-owned businesses. The workshop will help participants identify five funding options and identify the requirements and steps to obtaining these funds.
Register for the pre-event: Black Dot's Mastermind Monday. (https://us02web.zoom.us/
ABOUT BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
Black-Owned Business Excellence (BOBE) is a collaboration of organizations and individuals (https://sites.google.com/
SPONSORS
This event is made possible in part by generous donations from Business Impact Northwest, Craft 3, Seattle Credit Union, Verity Credit Union, and Washington State Microenterprise Association.
For more information about BOBE and the 3rd Annual Symposium, contact Jenefeness Tucker, MBA, info@BOBE-WA.ORG, (614) 595-0784)
Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
