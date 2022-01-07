News By Tag
Console & Associates, P.C. Investigates Class Action Lawsuit Following Talbert House Data Breach
The Talbert House data breach is just one example of the many recent cyberattacks in recent months. Cyberattacks typically involve a hacker or some other bad actor who gains access to a company's secure servers in an attempt to access sensitive consumer information. The information may be used by the party conducting the cyberattack or sold to another party. Often, the information is used to commit identity theft or for other criminal purposes. While the investigation is ongoing, and there is not yet any indication that Talbert House bears responsibility for the breach, it raises questions about the company's efforts to secure consumers' data. If it turns out that the company mishandled or failed to protect sensitive consumer data, Talbert House may be financially responsible through a data breach class action lawsuit.
The founder of Console & Associates, P.C., Attorney Richard Console, explains, "It's easy to place all the blame for a data breach on the person who hacks into a company's system; however, this ignores the legal and moral obligation businesses owe to their customers. When someone gives a company their business, they trust that the information in the company's possession will remain private—and out of the hands of criminals. While protecting consumer data requires a business to undergo some effort and expense, in our current environment of widespread hacking, this is a cost of doing business that all companies must take seriously."
In early June, Talbert House was the target of a cyberattack. Upon learning of the event, Talbert House launched an investigation into the incident, revealing that the information of more than 48,000 clients, employees and other third-parties may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party. The compromised information includes:
On September 30, 2021, Talbert House sent all affected parties data breach notifications, informing them of the incident.
If evidence emerges that Talbert House failed to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of consumers' data, those who received a data breach notification letter may have the right to join a class action data breach lawsuit against the company.
While the situation is still developing, anyone in receipt of a data breach letter from Talbert House should take the following steps to protect themselves against the risk of identity theft:
