The Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation launches 2022 Book Discussion Series
As a learning organization, the Center seeks to provide opportunities to promote understanding and empathy. The book discussion provides participants with a shared experience and an opportunity to engage with others.
The Center's Reading for Understanding monthly book discussions are free and have two requirements:
The 2022 Reading for Understanding book discussion schedule is as follows:
If you are interested in participating, please register at: https://www.dcbcenter.org/
What should a participant expect?
Participants should expect an email with a read-ahead presentation and meeting credentials the Monday preceding the event. All book discussions are two hours and use Zoom breakout rooms to create small discussion groups. We start together as a large group (7-7:10pm), briefly return to a large group at the half-way point (7:50-8pm) and conclude as a large group (8:40-9pm). Virtual doors open at 6:45pm, unless otherwise noted. All times are Eastern.
Support black-owned or independent bookstores.
Many black-owned and independent bookstores now offer shipping. Find a store in your area (https://www.oprahdaily.com/
Participants are encouraged to continue learning through the Center's Eradicating Racism: A Path Forward (https://www.dcbcenter.org/
About the Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation
The Dock C. Bracy Center is committed to human reconciliation and the eradication of racism and other forms of human oppression. Our work focuses on healing the internal emotional and cognitive harms that have allowed racism to continue to thrive in our society. We support the efforts of many other groups and individuals by providing opportunities for learning and self-reflection so that strategies to eradicate racism can become more successful. Additional information about the Center can be found by visiting the website (http://www.dcbcenter.org/)
