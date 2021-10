The 7th Annual Sheen Awards (formerly The Kimmie Awards) Continue Virtually For 2021

By: SHEEN Magazine

-- Optimistically, on the other side of a worldwide pandemic, SHEEN Magazine's annual SHEEN Awards (formerly Kimmie Awards) is back and excited to celebrate the "Southeast's"biggest night. For 2021, the SHEEN Awards were shifted to a hybrid experience to implement the highest covid-19 standards. Most of the show has pre-recorded segments for network streaming purposes to extend the reach and engagement via enhanced technologies.Founder of SHEEN Magazine Kimberly M. Chapman says, "2020 kept most isolated or left with little to celebrate. I am thrilled we can offer a diversion."This highly anticipated affair is scheduled to stream Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 7:00 pm eastern (network TBA). Be prepared to see performances by singer/songwriterand R&B duo. At the same time, the newly formed Marketing and Production Division of SHEEN Magazine, SHEEN Media Group, will debut the SHEEN Soundstage Cypher featuring the brilliant talent performers from the 2020/2021 season. Honoring the 20-year career of legendary producerwith the "will also be part of the celebration. Last (but certainly not least), the winners from the national polls forin Hair, Beauty, Influencer, and Photography will be announced.SHEEN Magazine Publisher William P. Chapman, III offers, "The 2021 list of phenomenal honorees and nominees was definitely worth the wait. Like always, we will spotlight 'Incredible' individuals who are the 'Elite' in their prospective industries.Here is a clip from the SHEEN Awards 2019: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=4P7Y7HGKDPE Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat: @sheenmagazine. Connect with us on Instagram at @thesheenmagazine.SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, able to provide the latest up-to-date news and current trends within, but not limited to, the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its readership and audience to achieve their highest potential.Over the past seven years, SHEEN Magazine's annual award show has become one of the most celebrated events in Atlanta. Filled with fantastic entertainment, beauty/hair tutorials, fashion shows, entertainment discussions, and the like, this magical gala was created especially for SHEEN readers, partners, and investors. SHEEN Magazine's co-founder Kimberly Chapman says, "We want our attendees to experience an unparalleled celebration. Our goal is to honor and cherish those who many times are overlooked for their life-changing, trend-setting, or charitable contributions."Two thousand nineteen honorees were talented actresstelevision/music executive (and creator of the Love N Hip Hop franchise),, and(the president and CEO of Bobbcat Films and television production company and former Executive Vice President of Tyler Perry Productions). In 2018 we honored leading ladyand millennial breakout star. Former honorees and guests are: actress/producer, actress/activist(the internationally known Bronner Bros Hair Show), actress, music executive, actor/singer, Reality Show R&B Diva(BRAVO's Married to Medicine), Fashion Bomb Daily's, author, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fashion mogul, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta's(Tyler Perry's The Have and Have Nots), comedianTV Personality(Tyler Perry's The Have and Have Nots), actor, gospel singer(Selling It In the ATL),, actress, television/radio personality(VH1's Love and Hip Hop Atlanta),(formerly of Growing Up Hip Hop),(Tyler Perry's Love Thy Neighbor),(VH1's Atlanta Exes),(VH1's Hollywood Exes), singer, with performances by multi-award-winningand more.