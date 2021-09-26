News By Tag
The 7th Annual Sheen Awards (formerly The Kimmie Awards) Continue Virtually For 2021
By: SHEEN Magazine
Founder of SHEEN Magazine Kimberly M. Chapman says, "2020 kept most isolated or left with little to celebrate. I am thrilled we can offer a diversion."
This highly anticipated affair is scheduled to stream Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 7:00 pm eastern (network TBA). Be prepared to see performances by singer/songwriter Muni Long and R&B duo Ruff Endz. At the same time, the newly formed Marketing and Production Division of SHEEN Magazine, SHEEN Media Group, will debut the SHEEN Soundstage Cypher featuring the brilliant talent performers from the 2020/2021 season. Honoring the 20-year career of legendary producer Zaytoven with the "Trailblazer Award" will also be part of the celebration. Last (but certainly not least), the winners from the national polls for "Creative Artist of the Year" in Hair, Beauty, Influencer, and Photography will be announced.
SHEEN Magazine Publisher William P. Chapman, III offers, "The 2021 list of phenomenal honorees and nominees was definitely worth the wait. Like always, we will spotlight 'Incredible' individuals who are the 'Elite' in their prospective industries.
Here is a clip from the SHEEN Awards 2019: https://www.youtube.com/
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, able to provide the latest up-to-date news and current trends within, but not limited to, the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its readership and audience to achieve their highest potential.
SHEEN Awards (formerly Kimmie Awards)
Over the past seven years, SHEEN Magazine's annual award show has become one of the most celebrated events in Atlanta. Filled with fantastic entertainment, beauty/hair tutorials, fashion shows, entertainment discussions, and the like, this magical gala was created especially for SHEEN readers, partners, and investors. SHEEN Magazine's co-founder Kimberly Chapman says, "We want our attendees to experience an unparalleled celebration. Our goal is to honor and cherish those who many times are overlooked for their life-changing, trend-setting, or charitable contributions."
