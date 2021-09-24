News By Tag
Entouch Introduces Clairity Healthy Buildings Solutions
Extended Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions built on proven ENTOUCH solutions platform
By: ENTOUCH
ENTOUCH's holistic solution, clAIRity, focuses on gathering and understanding your indoor air quality, cleaning the air, and communicating the results to provide peace of mind.
1. Knowing Your IAQ Score. The clAIRity solution utilizes sensors to monitor and report critical elements in the environment. After establishing IAQ monitoring procedures, including a baseline, concerns and performance index scores help set alerts, alarms, and report criteria to meet your IAQ objectives.
2. Clean the Indoor Air. The clAIRity hardware solution removes pathogens and pollutants from the air while balancing energy costs and delivering the most advanced solution. Using filtration, plasma purification, and HVAC controls, clAIRity evaluates every area for the best method to meet your IAQ objectives.
3. Message Your Building Occupants. Creating peace of mind lets occupants know the air is actively being monitored and safe from pollutants. Providing transparent IAQ data is vital to ENTOUCH so you can ensure a healthy environment.
Todd Brinegar, EVP Sales and Marketing at ENTOUCH, believes, "ENTOUCH is consistently delivering new and exciting solutions to meet the needs of a growing installed base as well as the developing requirements of their customers in retail, convenience stores, restaurants, retail financial and, of course, healthcare. clAIRity is another example of this push and is a solution already providing value to customers in North America."
Within the clAIRity Healthy Building ecosystem, ENTOUCH delivers unparalleled ROI through:
