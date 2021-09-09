RealResponse Continues Its Partner Expansion Program with Five New NCAA Division I Institutions

Syracuse, Wichita State, Tulane, Coastal Carolina and The State University of New York at Buffalo Latest in Adding The Essential, Safe and Easy Tool for Their Athletes, Coaches and Staff

-- RealResponse (@RealResponseHQ), the award winning leading safe and secure feedback, monitoring and anonymous reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced that five prominent colleges and universities have been added to its new partner list in the month of August, bringing the rising total of institutions to well over 100 and across all Divisions as well as in the NAIA. More than 50,000 athletes now have the ability to use RealResponse to share feedback, safely and securely report needs and concerns to administrators in real-time for everything from team culture, NCAA violations, mental health, social injustice, COVID-19 policy infractions, misconduct, hazing, sexual harassment, and gambling as well as using the system to highlight successes and best practices which might go otherwise unnoticed.The schools new to the platform include:"Our five new partner schools really represent the geographic width, diverse conference affiliation and wide ranging student body size that we continue to see as we expand both smartly and rapidly," said 31-year-old David Chadwick, former Division I basketball player at Rice University and Valparaiso University and the founder of RealResponse. "All of our partners have pointed to this time of year as critical for onboarding and engagement with coaches and student-athletes as thousands of young people return to campus, while facing unprecedented circumstances and pressure. We are looking forward to continuing to refine and diversify our offerings to a very fluid and very engaged group of schools, leagues and organizations each with their own challenges and constituents.""We are excited to be partnering with RealResponse and implement it as a resource for our student-athletes,""This will allow us the opportunity to be responsive to their needs and concerns and stay connected. It is always important for our student-athletes to have access to our administration, especially during difficult times.""We are very excited to partner with RealResponse to provide an opportunity for our student-athletes to provide critical anonymous feedback pertaining to their experiences that they are having at the University of Buffalo,This allows us to be able to respond to issues in a coordinated and expedited fashion to ensure our student-athlete welfare and we are true to our mission of providing a first class collegiate experience.""We are excited to announce our partnership with RealResponse. The documentation repository and real-time communication platform gives our coaches and staff the ability to consolidate information and to work seamlessly with campus and athletic department administrators to support our student-athletes' holistic experience.""We are excited to add Real Response to our department. The system will become a key component toward enhancing our student-athlete experience while allowing our administration to react quickly and nimbly to the daily needs of our programs, "In addition to this latest list of colleges and universities, RealResponse launched an expanded partnership with the NFLPA and all their members this past month and worked closely with USA Gymnastics to identify potential real-time needs and opportunities for their athletes during the Tokyo Olympics.Additional new partnerships outside of the college space, as well as another list of growing collegiate partners across all Divisions, will be announced in the next few weeks.