TEDxTemecula adds 'Human' touch to a day of inspiring talks

TEDxTemecula stage

Contact

Jim McLaughlin: jim@tedxtemecula.com

Jerry Rice: 951-541-1825

***@hotmail.com Jim McLaughlin: jim@tedxtemecula.comJerry Rice: 951-541-1825

End

-- Celebrating a decade of bringing together the Temecula Valley's brightest thinkers, visionaries and performers, TEDxTemecula will present its 10th annual conference on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater.As in the past, TEDxTemecula will have an in-person program featuring dynamic speakers who are sure to inspire, under this year's theme, "Human Being | Being Human." All six will present "ideas worth spreading," as audiences have come to expect from TED Talks. Here are some details about each speaker:The founder of Jade Phoenix, a San Diego-based community organization dedicated to helping other nonprofits, Lena Evans also has a side interest – playing poker. She is a two-time World Series of Poker circuit champion, and recently started teaching young adults how mind sports can sharpen their focus when it comes to multitasking, strategic thinking and other skills.During a 30-year career as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, Col. Steven Kleinman learned science-based strategies behind building trust, and regularly used that knowledge while interrogating prisoners captured on the battlefield. While trust is often MIA these days, he says that having a more informed approach to trust can enhance personal relationships and, yes, even politics.A high school sophomore, Yudhister Kumar has already completed the math courses at his current school and also at Mount San Jacinto College; now, he's tackling more advanced and specialized math instruction at UC Riverside. He says that all students can be much more successful at math – if given the right tools.A child of the inner city, Teresse Lewis has long wondered why some students thrive amid difficulty and others don't. The answer, she says, is both simple and complicated. As executive director of The Empowerment Center in Temecula, also through her work as a licensed therapist and school social worker, Lewis has helped many youngsters move from risk to resilience.Ever have the feeling that the more hours you work, the more work you still have to do? That's where Corey McComb was in 2018, when the San Diego area writer and digital marketer started investigating how to break out of that cycle. He wrote a book about the experience: "Productivity is for Robots: How to (re)Connect, Get Creative, and Stay Human in the New World."A certified charisma coach and entrepreneur who once worked with Fortune 500 brands, Rob Wang seemingly had everything – yet, to him, his life felt empty, and about five years ago the Orange County resident suffered through a period of suicidal depression. After figuring out what was keeping him from seeking help, he successfully navigated that period of his life and now helps other men in similar situations.Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Old Town Temecula Community Theater, 42051 Main St., Temecula$60, $85 and $110, lunch included ($10 early bird discount available, if purchased by Sept. 1; $85 and $110 levels also include a post-event speaker reception with hors d'oeuvres.)For the comfort and safety of all involved, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.Since 2012, Jim McLaughlin, a local businessman and community advocate, has been leading a team of volunteers who stage annual conferences featuring speakers who deliver engaging and inspiring talks – all with fresh "ideas worth spreading." Topics have covered the arts, design, education, health, technology and many more. TEDx presentations, including TEDxTemecula, are independent events operated under a license from TED.