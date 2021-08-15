News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barcoding, Inc. Promotes Brian Harvey to Director of Enterprise Engineering
Long-time Barcoding employee is promoted while several other industry specialists are added to the firm
By: Barcoding, Inc.
With this promotion, Brian's leadership and influence will shape the future direction of Barcoding's enterprise deployments and managed services. Brian's extensive experience will bring new opportunities for organizations looking to Barcoding for improved management of their enterprise mobile technology.
With Brian's thought leadership and approach, Barcoding will be able to support enterprise customers as they grow by providing a secure and modern mobile platform. With the expansion of mobile frontline workers happening across industry supply chains, Brian's promotion comes at an important time.
"Brian has been with Barcoding for over 19 years and is top in our industry for knowledge around enterprise mobility management (EMM) and all things mobile device deployment. Brian has a general ability to "fix anything" and his partnership with our sales team and customers builds best-in-class solutions to even the toughest challenges. His ability to lead our mobility engineering team and grow their impact is what made this promotion such an easy decision," said Keri Corbin, VP of Client Solutions.
In addition to Brian's promotion, Krystal Cotriss was promoted to Lead Designer and Content Strategist. She is now responsible for strategic design and content production specifically in digital environments and new product offerings. Several industry players were also added to the firm across the United States and Canada.
Notable new hires since May include Christopher Doyle who joined as Director of Operations in Baltimore to improve efficiency and accuracy. Dave Jennings, formerly of Brinks US and Dunbar Armored, has joined as a Senior Support Specialist to expand Barcoding's capabilities in their StayLive Services™ offerings. Steve Schauer has joined as an IoT Systems Engineer, bringing more robust capabilities for the IoT and RAIN RFID team. Most recently, Coleman Devlin and Doug Gourley joined the firm as Enterprise Account Managers with Coleman expanding Barcoding's presence in the Mid-Atlantic, and Doug, residing in southern California, expanding Barcoding's reach on the west coast.
"We're excited to see our team grow and know that Brian's experience and leadership will be an incredible asset to our Barcoding team," said Shane Snyder, president at Barcoding. "As we continue to guide clients through this new era of automation and innovation, we're inspired by the energy, commitment, and experience each of these individuals brings."
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With extensive subject matter expertise in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
Contact
Barcoding, Inc.
***@barcoding.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse