NNOA to Host a Virtual Conference in partnership with STEM City USA
49th Annual NNOA Symposium will be held in the Virtual City in the Sky
STEM City USA is the first of its kind online community for the general public, STEM professionals, and students to network and find resources that will help them advance their careers. As we continue to adjust to a new way of life, people are finding ways to stay connected. CCG is proud to partner with the heroes in the Sea Services to create a space to cultivate growth and development.
"STEM City will revolutionize how the STEM community interacts and we are delighted to partner with the NNOA to showcase the incredible things this online community can accomplish,"
The National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) is a familiar presence at CCG events like the BEYA STEM Conference. In 2019, Coast Guard Officer Trainee Camarie Rogers received the Student Leadership Award for promoting diversity and inspiring others to join the NNOA. In addition, she was voted Professional Military Education coordinator for the Tidewater chapter.
Event speakers will include familiar faces to CCG such as Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz, Vice Commandant Adm. Linda L. Fagan, and Navy Inspector General Vice Adm. John Fuller.
Since 2010, NNOA Tidewater has awarded hundreds of thousands in scholarship awards, including the Vice Admiral Samuel Gravely scholarship, named after the first Black officer to command a U.S. Navy warship. In addition, NNOA supports the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard in developing young Americans pursuing undergraduate degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
-30-
About NNOA
NNOA is an organization composed of active duty, reserve and retired officers, midshipmen and cadets, and interested civilians. NNOA supports recruiting, retention, and career development for the sea services. The organization is sanctioned by the Secretaries of the Navy and Homeland Security. NNOA has members of all ranks and ethnic groups. For more information on NNOA, please visit www.nnoa.org/
About STEM City USA (SCU)
Founded and powered by CCG, STEM City USA builds on the best practices of the BEYA STEM and Women of Color STEM conferences, both of which operated in digital twin environments in 2020-2021. In addition, STEM City USA is designed to provide additional content surrounding health, training, mentoring, and lifestyle support.
About Career Communications Group (CCG)
CCG has built strong, lasting partnerships with top companies and government agencies. The strength of these relationships has been developed around the premise that corporate diversity strategies will reap a positive return. CCG consultants/
