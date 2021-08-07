News By Tag
ASKA™ On The Fly: New timeshare service for ASKA™ eVTOL drive & fly vehicle for consumers
Limited enrollment opens at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on August 13th, 2021 during Monterey Car Week
By: ASKA by NFT Inc.
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, now in its 18th year, will be held on August 13th, 2021 during Monterey Car Week and brings together more than 200 of the finest collector cars to Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California.
ASKA On The Fly™ delivers a unique vehicle experience – combining air and road last-mile mobility. People have the freedom to travel on the road and in the air to reach their destination, door-to-door.
The four-seater ASKA™ drives on the road like a car and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL), and flies like an aircraft. The private commuter vehicle enables people to live in a quality environment outside urban areas and to quickly and safely travel to the city center – door to door. A pilot's license is required to operate the ASKA™. ASKA™ is targeted for delivery in 2026, subject to standard regulatory approval and certification.
""We're thrilled to introduce ASKA™ to the luxury aircraft and car community at
Freedom of Choice
The freedom to drive or fly begins with joining the ASKA Founders Club, a dynamic community that will share ideas, learn about new technology innovations, and explore potential business opportunities in the rapidly emerging air mobility sector. The members are pre-order customers and ASKA On The Fly™ members. Founders Club members meet every 3-5 months, either online or during special events at the ASKA showroom.
People interested in joining the Founders Club can register at ASKA's website www.askafly.com and place a $5000 deposit (http://www.askafly.com/)
Founders Club members have the option to choose whether they wish to pre-order ASKA™ for direct ownership at a price of $789,000 (with optional financing) or join a membership to use the ASKA On The Fly™ services. Pre-order and ASKA™ On The Fly customers will be granted the option to receive one share of ASKA if eligibility requirements are met to comply with securities laws.
"Our new service enables people to enjoy the use of ASKA™ for work, travel or holidays. It is an attractive option for people who are excited about ASKA™ and want to be a part of air mobility, but are not ready for full ownership," says Guy Kaplinsky, CoFounder/CEO of ASKA. "We manage the services and fleet of ASKA™s. Our experts handle the cleaning and maintenance so ASKA™ is fully serviced and ready to go."
ASKA™ On The Fly's online reservation process will make it easy to reserve ASKA™and a web-based support center will provide 24-hour access to booking information. Customers will have a choice of using VIP service to deliver ASKA™ to their home or they can go to a central location to pick up the vehicle. A servicing team handles the cleaning and maintenance so ASKA™ is ready to go.
The new ASKA On The Fly™ service offers a financial opportunity to customers who have purchased the ASKA™ to recuperate the cost of their investment. They have the option to put their vehicle into the ASKA fleet. ASKA manages the timeshare vehicle and pays for its use during the period that the customer is not using it.
Designed for the highest level of safety
ASKA™'s development and flight-testing are being conducted in accordance with FAA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) guidelines for certification. Full-scale flight demonstrations will be taking place in 2022. NFT is part of NASA's Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign.
ASKA™ by NFT Inc. is headquartered in Los Altos, CA and was founded in 2018. ASKA has opened the world's first flying car sales venue and air mobility learning center.
For more information, please visit www.askafly.com
