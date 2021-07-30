Rock Guitar Sensation Rocky Kramer Cast As Lead In Mutt Productions Rockin' In Time Movie

Norwegian rocker known for his virtuosic guitar skills and power vocals will play the lead character in the upcoming Rockin' In Time feature film

Guitar Sensation Rocky Kramer will play Lars Olsen

-- Following an arduous worldwide hunt for a "diamond in the rough," ― as described by casting director R. Scott Leisk ―has snagged Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, Rocky Kramer, who will play the film's lead character,. The Mutt Productions / Allied Artists rock n' roll time travel comedy adventure is being directed by Aaron Lee Lopez (of thefranchise) and produced by multi-platinum and six-time Grammy Award winning musician, turned motion picture producer, Kurt Wipfli. Kramer's 2019 debut album,, spawned the #1 Global DRT hit single,Widely recognized as a metal guitar virtuoso and power vocalist, Kramer demonstrated formidable acting skills with hismusic video performance. To quote The Hollywood Digest's Michelle Tompkins, "Rocky Kramer is a modern-day Viking, replacing his ancestors' axe with a guitar. Conquering the world with power chords and melodic shredding! Being a power singer, musician and songwriter, he's a triple-threat with a sound that is infused by both baroque influences and 80's rock!" Kramer joined metal iconsin support of their European tour at the end of 2019 and prepared to embark on a North American tour in 2020, which was scuttled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sidelined by the year that never was, Kramer began hosting a live weekly television broadcast calledthat has now amassed more than sixty-five episodes and enjoys a consistent and growing weekly audience.Kramer's first studio album,was released in August of 2019 by Allied Artists Music Group, together with an epic music video. In addition to reaching #1 on the Global DRT chart, the album's first single,racked up a Best Rock Performance nomination at the 2019 Hollywood Music In Media Awards ("HMMA"). Kramer was voted Best New Male Rock Musician by the editors of Rock Over America Magazine and is a member of The Recording Academy ("The Grammys"). Kramer plays and zealously endorses Fender® Guitars as well as ENGL® Amplifiers, Spiral Electric FX Effects Pedals, ClearTone Strings®, Jim Dunlop® Jazz III Guitar Picks & Cry Baby® Wah Wah along with Fractal Audio Systems. Indeed, Kramer's triple Humbucker Fender Stratocaster guitar co-stars in this movie.is a humorous take on today's nostalgic interest in the music, styles and personalities of the 1980's music scene, as seen through the eyes of an up-and-coming rock musician thrust 40 years into the future. Kramer will play,, a rising rock n' roll virtuoso, who wields his axe as a protege of guitar gods of the 1980s, while simultaneously captivating audiences with his dominant vocal skills. Director Aaron Lee Lopez says of Kramer's casting: "I look forward to working with Rocky. He has that special aura we have been looking for to bring this story to life on the big screen," while co-producer Kurt Wipfli remarks that "Rocky Kramer is a natural for the role of Lars Olsen. He's an incredible musician and performer which makes his portrayal believable and entertaining. Rocky's passion for music shines through when he's playing his guitar."When asked about landing the lead role, Kramer remarked: "I'm unbelievably excited to play this role because I can totally relate to Lars. To start with, I'm a huge fan of time travel movies. While I don't actually recall traveling in time, finding myself time-warped in a strange land, relying on my musical wits to find my way, is kinda my story!" Rock icon and longtime friend of Kramer, Prescott Niles (), who has actually played with Rocky, commented that he "truly is a rare combination of youthful enthusiasm and boyish charm. His guitar playing displays thrilling virtuosity and the technical command needed to cover his eclectic range of music styles: classical and hard rock progressive. His unique chord voicing and stellar music arrangements are also to be pointed out for their addictive musical hooks and visionary production. It didn't take long to see and hear the technically brilliant and creative guitarist I had heard about. The 'reality' was far superior to any public relations hype!!!"Mutt Productions is a cutting-edge studio located in San Antonio, Texas, specializing in youthful audience content, with feature films including "Teenage Girl: Valerie's Holiday," "Teenage Vampire," "Teenage Girl: First Wheel," and "Teenage Girl: Skip Day," among many others to their credit. Mutt Productions' content often pays homage to and is reminiscent of the late great John Hughes.The history of Allied Artists is long, varied and legendary. Throughout the years, the Allied Artists brand has been associated with such classic motion pictures as "Papillon," starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman, "Cabaret," with Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, "Tickle Me" starring Elvis Presley, and "The Man Who Would be King," starring Sean Connery, Michael Caine and Christopher Plummer, to name but a few.