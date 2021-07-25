News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Con Funk Shun Love Train to Funk Helps Shake Off the Delta Variant Blues @Bal Theatre-8-28-21
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
MICHAEL BURDETTE OF HYLIFE O'CITY PRODUCTIONS FIGHTS PANDEMIC BLUES WITHCON FUNK SHUN, R&B QUEEN CHERELLE, COMEDIANS: DEXTER TUCKER & BAY AREA'S OWN J-RED
Catch "The Love Train to Funk" with CON FUNK SHUN at the Historic Bal Theater in San Leandro to jumpstart FUN, FUN, FUN."
The news headlines are getting heavier once again as the pandemic is increasing due to the Delta Variant of COVID-19. To counter the déjà vu news reports, Bay Area Producer Michael Burdette of Hylife-O'City Productions has slated a fun-filled night of two shows with Con Funk Shun, R & B chart topping Cherrelle and comedians Dexter Tucker and J-Red on Saturday, August 28th at the Historic Bal Theatre in San Leandro, 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
"One of the best remedies for dealing with a stress-filled life is to enjoy music with friends and family, '' said Michael Burdette, CEO of Hylife-O'City Productions . "I'm no psychologist but I have observed over the years how music brings a more peaceful atmosphere and there's no better group than Con Funk Shun to remind us of what a good time we can have again."
Burdette stressed that the Bal Theatre will be implementing social distancing and other CDC protocols as California remains open enough to allow for gatherings in public spaces. Added to the headlines of the Pandemic and its toll on people due to isolation and the need for good mental care. Burdette and the "Love Train to Funk" performers are providing some relief to the pressure people have felt over the past year.
"I have always enjoyed showing people a good time, and there's no better time than now to remember the good times and prepare for better ones, after all we've been through," said Michael Burdette, President of Hylife-O'city Productions. "It's time to let the good times roll again."
In the on-line invitation to "Love Train to Funk," Con Funk Shun lead Felton Pilate indicates the shows are a way to combat the internalized feelings some may have experienced as a result of isolation many may have experienced during the battle with the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Here's a link to the Con Funk Shun lead's online invitation for people to get beyond the limited digital world: https://youtu.be/
The experience Burdette wants the audience to have is exemplified in his company's name "Hylife O'City Productions."
The evening of music with soul satisfying Con Funk Shun and R&B Queen, Cherelle previously produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, topping charts in US and overseas markets such as the UK, will also be tempered with much needed in a pandemic, laughter. Dexter Tucker, an actor and comedian in his own right, the brother of Chris Tucker, will demonstrate that comedic talent runs in the family with his own strong comedic schtick. And the Bay Area will get a shout out from its own comedy rising star J-Red.
Tickets are $60 to $140. A VIP ticket experience will afford the opportunity to encounter the performers up close and personal with socially distanced selfies in a "Love Train to Funk Meet & Greet" with a pre-show gathering for the 6:30 p.m. show and a post-show meet and greet depending on the preference.
Click here for 6:30 p.m. show tickets: https://www.baltheatre.com/
Click here for 9:00 p.m. tickets:
For more information about your ticket to "Fun, Fun, Fun," visit www.baltheatre.com.
Click Here for Complete Article: http://www.wrightnow.biz/
#thelovetraintofunk
Contact
Wright Enterprises, wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse