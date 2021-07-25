News By Tag
Snapper Rock Launches Sun-safe 2022 Resort And Spring Collections
Award-Winning Lifestyle Beachwear Brand Debuts New Line of Stylish Sun-Protected Styles
"As a team, we've worked tremendously hard on these collections and we are thrilled to provide Snapper Rock fans with even more fashionable and sun-safe styles to love," said Liz Eglinton, Snapper Rock Founder. "The '22 Collection is always such a fun one for us to create and we look forward to leading the sun protection swimwear category in a very stylish way!"
Snapper Rock's Resort and Spring 2022 lines include fan-favorite prints like nautical, animal, fruits and classic stripes along with all-new designs in tie-dye, seahorses, tropical rainforest, bananas, turtles and more. This season, the company also debuts newer silhouettes for girls, including tie shoulder swimsuits, cross-back swimsuits, blush shoulder frills, frilled bandeau bikinis and ribbed crop rash tops. These will all be available in up-to-the-minute designs like gold foil seahorses, 80s neon color blocking, retro-inspired stripes, vintage florals, dreamy blue/lavender tie dye and more.
The new boy's collections from Snapper Rock, cater to all of those shark, truck, turtle, and penguin fanatics out there with multi-functional sleeveless rash tops perfect for active summer day on or near the water. Adding to their signature prints, Snapper Rock now offers eight new matching daddy-and-me boardshort styles for coordinated looks.
Snapper Rock's award-winning baby line has also expanded with more options like surf-suits and baby girl swimsuits featuring snaps for easy changing. There are also great quality swim diapers for the littlest water lovers and all-new ruffle sets featuring swim diaper bottoms.
Adding to their award shelf, in 2021, Snapper Rock received the Baby Independent Innovation Award for Sunshine Accessory Product of the Year in the Baby Clothes category—recognition that reinforces parents' decision to choose Snapper Rock over competitive products. The award specifically celebrates the efforts of companies revolutionizing the childcare industry with outstanding products that drive innovation and exemplify the best in baby care across the globe. With over 1,500 nominations, the competition was extremely fierce.
In support of the company's continual mission to reduce environmental waste, Snapper Rock's Resort and Spring 2022 collection showcases four sustainable collections:
"We're proud to announce that our use of sustainable materials has now more than doubled since 2021 and we have no intention of stopping there. We recognise that we have a huge responsibility to look after our planet and reduce our carbon footprint, so that our children will continue to enjoy beautiful beaches and clean oceans for years to come."
Snapper Rock continues to evolve their sustainability mission while embracing the latest B2B digital technology. To accommodate their growing list of wholesale buyers with easy ordering and the full virtual showroom experience, Snapper Rock continues to partner with NuORDER, the leading B2B supplier platform. NuORDER offers everything you would expect from a trade show or in-person market appointment, but in a digital environment that allows buyers to instantly order. Through NuORDER, potential buyers can view all of Snapper Rock's products in a visually appealing interface. If you are a buyer and would like to access Snapper Rock's NuORDER homepage, visit http://nuorder.com/
About Snapper Rock
Liz Eglinton launched Snapper Rock in 2003 to provide children—and later the whole family—with fun and functional gear for the water. Designed in New Zealand where sunrays can be extremely harsh, Snapper Rock now leads the industry with award-winning UPF-protective beachwear for children and their parents. With lightweight/
