Snapper Rock Launches Sun-safe 2022 Resort And Spring Collections

--, an award-winning family swimwear brand, has launched their Resort and Spring 2022 lines. Known for signature UPF50+protection and sustainable collections,caters to the entire family. The company's new Resort and Spring 2022 collections offer an even bigger variety of fun, playful silhouettes in a gorgeous array of exclusive prints and bold colors. Crafted from innovative lightweight UPF50+ fabric that blocks 98% of harmful UVA and UVB rays,apparel ensures maximum sun protection at the beach, pool and other outdoor water activities."As a team, we've worked tremendously hard on these collections and we are thrilled to providefans with even more fashionable and sun-safe styles to love," said Liz Eglinton,Founder. "The '22 Collection is always such a fun one for us to create and we look forward to leading the sun protection swimwear category in a very stylish way!"'s Resort and Spring 2022 lines include fan-favorite prints like nautical, animal, fruits and classic stripes along with all-new designs in tie-dye, seahorses, tropical rainforest, bananas, turtles and more. This season, the company also debuts newer silhouettes for girls, including tie shoulder swimsuits, cross-back swimsuits, blush shoulder frills, frilled bandeau bikinis and ribbed crop rash tops. These will all be available in up-to-the-minute designs like gold foil seahorses, 80s neon color blocking, retro-inspired stripes, vintage florals, dreamy blue/lavender tie dye and more.The new boy's collections from, cater to all of those shark, truck, turtle, and penguin fanatics out there with multi-functional sleeveless rash tops perfect for active summer day on or near the water. Adding to their signature prints, Snapper Rock now offers eight new matching daddy-and-me boardshort styles for coordinated looks.'s award-winning baby line has also expanded with more options like surf-suits and baby girl swimsuits featuring snaps for easy changing. There are also great quality swim diapers for the littlest water lovers and all-new ruffle sets featuring swim diaper bottoms.Adding to their award shelf, in 2021,received the Baby Independent Innovation Award for Sunshine Accessory Product of the Year in the Baby Clothes category—recognition that reinforces parents' decision to chooseover competitive products. The award specifically celebrates the efforts of companies revolutionizing the childcare industry with outstanding products that drive innovation and exemplify the best in baby care across the globe. With over 1,500 nominations, the competition was extremely fierce.In support of the company's continual mission to reduce environmental waste,'s Resort and Spring 2022 collection showcases four sustainable collections:Mango Tango, Powder Blues, Neon Rainforest, and Aqua Bloom. Each incorporates innovative, eco-friendly fabrics such as ECONYL® (made from discarded nylon fishing nets) and REPREVE® (made from recycled plastic bottles). By utilizing recycled materials,reduces its consumption of non-renewable resources, reduces water and energy waste and contributes in meaningful ways to cleaner beaches and oceans."We're proud to announce that our use of sustainable materials has now more than doubled since 2021 and we have no intention of stopping there. We recognise that we have a huge responsibility to look after our planet and reduce our carbon footprint, so that our children will continue to enjoy beautiful beaches and clean oceans for years to come."continues to evolve their sustainability mission while embracing the latest B2B digital technology. To accommodate their growing list of wholesale buyers with easy ordering and the full virtual showroom experience,continues to partner with NuORDER, the leading B2B supplier platform. NuORDER offers everything you would expect from a trade show or in-person market appointment, but in a digital environment that allows buyers to instantly order. Through NuORDER, potential buyers can view all of's products in a visually appealing interface. If you are a buyer and would like to access's NuORDER homepage, visit http://nuorder.com/ snapperrock or to make an appointment, contact Dani Motondo : Director of Global Sales at dani@snapperrock.com###About Snapper RockLiz Eglinton launchedin 2003 to provide children—and later the whole family—with fun and functional gear for the water. Designed in New Zealand where sunrays can be extremely harsh,now leads the industry with award-winning UPF-protective beachwear for children and their parents. With lightweight/breathable fabric technology and latest designs and colors,ensures that families worldwide stay safe from sunburn while looking great and never compromising on style or quality. For more information on, please visit www.snapperrock.com or email sales@snapperrock.com