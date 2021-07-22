News By Tag
New Sustainable Shopping Platform Bagboard Rewards You for Giving Back to People and the Planet
The app and smart bags launch today in London with conscious brands like Georganics, allplants, TALA, Birdsong, Kind2, TOTM, Votch and UpCircle
By: Dare PR
Bagboard helps people become more sustainable in their everyday choices. Each time someone carries a free, carbon-neutral, reusable, water-resistant, paper 'smart bag' and scans it within the Bagboard app they are rewarded with points – or conscious coins (CCX) – that can be directly applied as money off sustainable brands including plant-based meal service allplants, planet-friendly period care TOTM, ethical skincare UpCircle Beauty and canned water brand CanO Water, along with 32 other conscious brands at launch. 25% of which are female-founded, and 15% led by people of colour. What's more, Bagboard additionally rewards people by removing ocean plastic on their behalf each time they reuse their smart bag, via a partnership with innovative NGO Plastic Bank.
Smart bags are more eco-friendly and cost-effective to produce than traditional canvas totes. Unlike single-use plastic alternatives, they're biodegradable and can be recycled with no harmful waste.
Ashleigh Bishop, co-CEO and co-founder of Bagboard comments: "We all want to make a positive change towards the future of our planet, but in today's climate it can often feel like the individual changes we make as consumers are futile in the face of a problem so large-scale. We're here to remind people that your small changes add up to something bigger. We're all already carrying reusable bags; so why not carry one that gives back to you and to the planet?
How Bagboard works:
The cost of bag production, conscious coins and environmental plastic waste removal is covered through advertising from sustainable brands. What's more, for the first time, people are being personally rewarded for their role in promoting and interacting with advertising. Users are able to control their data and how much or how little they share.
"There was £25.3 billion spent on advertising in 2020 in the UK alone, and we as the consumers of advertising, don't benefit. And the planet certainly doesn't either. We see a big opportunity to share the value of this advertising spend with consumers. By having people earn for carrying smart bags featuring advertising from sustainable brands, and by rewarding the brands that are doing good for people and the planet by encouraging people to spend their money back with them, it's creating lasting change. We refer to it as a circular model powered by people," says Bishop.
About Bagboard:
Bagboard is a purpose-led tech company on a mission to drive conscious consumerism on a global scale. Bagboard partners with brands who are kind to people and the planet by featuring their campaigns on eco-friendly smart bags, replacing single-use plastic bags. Through the Bagboard app, we empower people to reuse their smart bags, promoting those brands as they travel around the city. As a reward, they earn conscious coins, a new digital currency, and are incentivised to spend on the sustainable brands featured on our bags. Bagboard acts as a new type of sustainable marketplace that brings people and brands together for the good of the planet. Bagboard is backed by Sky Ocean Ventures and Innovate UK. www.bagboard.com
