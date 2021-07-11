Quality First Home Improvement's Annual Golf Tournament!

The 3rd Annual Quality First Home Improvement, Inc Golf Tournament, Monday, July 19th, 2021, at North Ridge Country Club.

-- Quality First Home Improvement, Inc. is hosting its annual golf tournament event this Monday, July 19th, 2021, at North Ridge Country Club. The event is not open to the public, hosted by the company, and invites sponsors to participate in a fun-filled golf day.We begin the morning with the Quarterly Awards, a company-wide event that recognizes the top team members from the previous quarter. Quality First Home Improvement CEO Gary Kluck announces the department's winners and directly hands them their plaque. The team bonding experience fills the room with positivity, and motivational speeches will be memorable as usual. We want to thank Ygrene Financing for providing us with a breakfast food truck that will be on-site.The golf tournament will start promptly once the Quarterly Awards are complete. Tee off time begins at 10 am with contests throughout the course, 'closest to the pin,' 'longest drive,' and 'pick your flag.' As golfers finished their 18-hole scramble, post-event Northridge Country Club will have a buffet dinner and a cash bar. The winning golfing teams will collect their trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, and we recognize the last place with rubber chickens. Quality First Home Improvement, Inc will be hosting an employee raffle with prizes that will wow everyone attending before closing the event. Each team member playing golf will be going home with a prize.We want to thank our sponsors for making this event possible. GAF Roofing is our top-tier platinum-level sponsor. Our Gold level sponsors are LG Solar, CED Greentech Sacramento, Makita, and EMK Law. Silver level sponsors are PAC Supply, Amerimax, Service Finance, Beacon, Cascade, and Duralum. The bronze level sponsors are Ygrene, Enphase, and Wesco. If sponsorship interests your company, please contact us to be included in next year's sponsorship packages. We want to thank everyone involved; we couldn't have the tournament without you.Follow @qualityfirst on Instagramwww.qualityfirsthome.com"We are eager to provide our team members and sponsors with a fun golfing day that exceeds everyone's expectations from Quality First Home Improvement, Inc. Let's go golf!" - Rachel Olson, Creative Media Manager.About the company: Quality First Home Improvement, Inc. is an award-winning contractor that sells and installs an extensive selection of name-brand home beautification products, including roofing, windows, patio covers, solar electric, kitchen and bathroom products, Cool Wall® exterior coating, concrete driveways/walkways/patios, seamless gutters, vinyl, and fiber cement siding, exterior doors, insulation, garage doors, exterior paint, and more.Quality First opened for business in 2005, with over 100 years in combined experience, counts more than 35,000 satisfied customers to date. Quality First is highly rated; they are Diamond Certified for 16 consecutive years. The company is recognized and selected by manufacturing roofing giant GAF as a Master Elite roofing contractor who has won the Triple Excellence Award for the last ten years (only 1 percent of roof installing contractors nationwide have achieved this status). The company received GAF's prestigious President's Club Award in 2014-present. Quality First has also earned seven consecutive (2011-present)awards from Ply Gem for "Customer Excellence" and "Top Window and Door Dealer in California,"as well as the "Northern California Dealer of the Year" award from Amerimax, a premier window manufacturer.Quality First maintains a staff of factory-trained installers and a dedicated solar division to provide Energy Star and environmentally friendly products for its customers. A new customer service division further emphasizes the company's commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction. Quality First serves customers throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.Contact:Quality First Home Improvement, Inc.Rachel Olson, Creative Media Manager.Direct Line: 916-529-4337