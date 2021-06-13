Sonorous Records Releases Two Albums By Cross Jordan Singers

Sonorous Records Inc. has released two albums from the Cross Jordan Singers, from original recordings

-- Sonorous Records Inc. is pleased to announce the release of two albums by the Cross Jordan Singers. "Twenty five tracks in total, digitally enhanced from original recordings" stated Ivan Cavric label manager. The two albums are titled:Won't It Be GrandLet The Church Roll On"These tracks were part of our HOB catalogue, many are previously unreleased. This is more than music, it is history" states Cavric.From the Golden Era of Gospel groups, The Cross Jordan Singers of Nashville, TN. was established in 1952 under the leadership of Jimmy Milligan and Rev. Edward Presely. Started with six male voices who have thrilled people nationally with their special ways of communicating ideas, experience and emotions contained in gospel material.Sonorous Records is an Independent record label. Offering full service benefits in partnership with Ingrooves Music Group and UMG. Owner of the venerable HOB (House of Beauty) catalogue featuring recordings of James Cleveland, Shirley Caesar and other great gospel artists. Established in 2011, we work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres seeking to break into the major scene.