National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame to Induct Michele (Bush) Cuke
UCLA track star, former American 20K record holder, and two-time 1500-meter Olympic Trials Qualifier to be inducted at the National Black Marathoners Association's Annual Summit in Cincinnati
"We're looking forward to inducting an athlete of Michele's ability," says NBMA Executive Director Tony Reed. "She was an outstanding athlete at Rolling Hills High School where, in the 11th grade, she placed 2nd in the 800 meters in the California State track meet and won the CIF cross country finals. She was also a two-time winner of the CIF track and field championships. At UCLA, she became the 1983 NCAA 1500-meter champion and is the 10,000-meter UCLA school record holder. She also qualified for the 1980 and 1984 US Olympic Trials in the 1500 meters. This former American 20K record holder has also ran a personal best of 2:37:41 at the 1991 California International Marathon, which was the fastest marathon run by a US-born, African-American woman until 2006."
Michele says, "I feel overwhelmed, pleasantly surprised, honored, and just elated. I am so overjoyed and excited that my accomplishments are remembered and valued, even if the accomplishments were many years ago. Thank you so much. I am really looking forward to this grand event." She's currently working full-time as a Registered Nurse teaching homecare workers and is in graduate school working on a Master of Science degree in Fitness and Wellness with the goal of working in the area of senior fitness.
Additional National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in the near future.
About the National Black Marathoners Association
The National Black Marathoners' Association (NBMA) is the largest and oldest nonprofit organization in the U.S. dedicated to encouraging African Americans and others to pursue a healthy lifestyle through distance running and walking, as well as awarding college scholarships to deserving high school distance runners. It is open to everyone, regardless of his or her athletic ability, ethnic background, or previous marathon experience. The NBMA hosts an annual multi-race summit. Previous races and locations have been Lewis & Clark (St. Charles, MO), New Jersey (Long Branch, NJ), Cleveland (OH), Lost Dutchman (Apache Junction, AZ), Cowtown (Fort Worth, TX), Georgia (Atlanta), Bermuda International Race Weekend, Deadwood-Michelson (Deadwood, SD), Madison (WI), Richmond (VA), Windermere (Spokane, WA), Dallas, Columbus (OH), and the Go! St. Louis, Baltimore Running Festival, and Little Rock Marathons.
For more information, visit us at http://www.BlackMarathoners.org.
Contact
National Black Marathoners Association
***@blackmarathoners.org
