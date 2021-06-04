News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Relationship Coaches' New Book Empowering Couples and Singles for Relationship Success
Husband and Wife Relationship Coaches, Cullen and Elitia Mattox, have created a blueprint for relationship success in their debut book, Love Literacy.
Touted as 'The Busy Professional's Go-to Guide', Love Literacy is a definitive guide on creating and maintaining healthy relationships. Using a proven model, the authors, Cullen and Elitia Mattox, educate couples on the reasons why love is not working, as well as offer love lessons that makes love work. They address the individual as a whole before exposing the imposters that obstruct healthy relationships. The book also includes a relationship audit, conflict resolution tools and an opportunity to optimize one's lifetime partnership for consistent love.
Cullen and Elitia Mattox are the Founders of When Love Works Dynamically (WLWD)- a relationship coaching and development services company that equips clients with tools to create the relationship they deserve. The couple have backgrounds in Psychology, education and communication, and have worked with over 1000 clients to validate their tools for healthy relationships.
Love Literacy is the Mattox's first book, but the depth, authenticity and clarity of their writing gives no indication of their experience. When asked about the motivation to write the book, Elitia explained: "We wanted to create a resource that we wished was available when we were struggling to find our way. We also got tired of seeing people struggle to get and maintain healthy relationships from dating, to courting and into lifetime partnership. It's heart-breaking to see people who really love each other have to walk away because they don't have the tools to make love work. So instead of complaining, we decided to share best practices that we have used with our clients for healthy relationship culture."
Already rave reviews are pouring in for Love Literacy, with many hailing the resource as a game changer and eye opener. One reader, Nikki C. summed up the overall impact of the book. She said: "Love Literacy provides an honest and refreshing take on lifetime partnership;
With statistics showing a drastic increase in the breakdown of relationships throughout the pandemic, Love Literacy is a timely resource. Although the book is primarily about intimate relationships, much of the content is applicable to other types of relationships including business, family and platonic friendships.
Love Literacy is available in paperback format and eBook on the authors' website (http://wlwdynamically.com/
Contact
WhenLoveWorks Dynamically
***@whenloveworks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse