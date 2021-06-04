News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tulsa Pitch Competition Honors The Legacy Of Black Wall Street
Entrepreneurs can enter now through June 30th for a chance to win a $10,000 business grant
By: Black Connect
FeverPitch is an initiative curated by Black Connect that provides a platform for Black entrepreneurs and business owners across all industries to gain insight from and exposure to venture capitalists and potential investors, community and corporate leaders, executives, seasoned and successful entrepreneurs and professionals, disruptors and more. "I created FeverPitch to provide a funding opportunity for Black entrepreneurs who are excluded by the stringent rules that govern many pitch competitions and it's exciting to see the initiative grow as the organization flourishes,"
"As the United States observes the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, we are contributing to the legacy our historic Greenwood District and the spirit of Black Wall Street by providing an opportunity to highlight and support Black entrepreneurs in Tulsa," added Tyler Jackson, President of the Tulsa Chapter of Black Connect.
Submissions will be judged on viability, presentation, innovation, readiness, and impact. Ideas in development, as well as existing businesses will be accepted and considered. Five finalists will be selected to pitch in the virtual event on July 29, 2021.
Deadline for entries: Wednesday, June 30, 2021
For more information on FeverPitch 2021 and to enter the Tulsa FeverPitch visit https://blackconnect.org/
About Black Connect
Blackconnect.org is proud to be the only national 501(c)(3) membership and chapter-based organization dedicated solely to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses. Membership is open to any individual or entity that supports the mission. In addition to programs and services, we partner with Blackconnect.com to provide our members with a tools-based business and social network that enables entrepreneurial activities and promotes the socioeconomic growth and empowerment of the Black community. Download the Black Connect mobile app for Android in Google Play and IOS in the App Store.
Contact
Angela Majette
***@blackconnect.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse