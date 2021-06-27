 
News By Tag
* Science Fiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Worcester
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2021
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
May 2021
3130

First Signal Massachusetts Premiere June 27, 2021

The Massachusetts premiere of the science fiction drama First Signal will take place on June 27, 2021 at The Strand Theatre in Clinton, MA. The independent film has won 17 film festivals.
By:
 
 
First Signal official poster
First Signal official poster
WORCESTER, Mass. - June 3, 2021 - PRLog -- Mark Lund, Executive Producer, Writer and Director, is pleased to announce that the Massachusetts premiere of First Signal will take place on June 27, 2021 at The Strand Theatre in Clinton, MA at 2 PM. First Signal was partially filmed in Massachusetts at the Massachusetts Military History Exposition in Orange, MA.

At the time of this announcement First Signal has been an official selection of 27 film festivals, winning 17 including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress. First Signal - when Air Force Space Command receives a signal from an alien satellite in Earth orbit an emergency meeting with the President reveals a government conspiracy - represents the first installment in the First World Universe.

"It's great to be back at the Strand with my latest film First Signal," said Lund. "Having partially filmed First Signal in Massachusetts, it's exciting to present the film to a local audience. From their state-of-the-art projection systems, to their diverse menu, the Strand is an excellent way to experience a movie."

First Signal is a character driven sci-fi story that marks the beginning of the First World Universe. A universe in which we are not alone in the galaxy. A universe where an alien presence has been on Earth for centuries. A universe where this discovery was revealed during the Apollo missions of the 1960s—a discovery that was covered up—until now. The First World Universe continues with the sequel First Launch.

Strand Theatre owners, Rob Nierintz and Bill Grady are, "Thrilled, once again, to be able to support local film makers, and are delighted to have been selected for the Massachusetts premiere of First Signal."

The Strand Theatre was built in 1924 and initially operated as a vaudeville theater and silent movie house. Currently, the Strand Theatre offers a unique twist in movie entertainment. Known in the trade as a Cinema Pub, Drafthouse or Grille, The Strand Theatre offers movie patrons the ability to enjoy a casual light meal and drink while watching a current motion picture on the big screen, with state-of-the-art sound and service in a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere.

First Signal stars Paul Noonan (General John Reager), Conor Timmis (Cedric Yonah), Wendy Hartman (President Helen Colton), Patience McStravick (Major Ellen Sampson) and Stephanie Eaton (National Security Advisor Elisabeth Seward). Featuring Chris Goodwin (James Griffith), Michael Anthony Coppola (Senator Paul Hadrian), Lindy Nettleton (Prime Minister Allison Colby) and Yefim Somin (Russian President Sergei Tupolov). Secret Service Agents, David Afflick (Lead Agent), David Matthew Jenkins, Jeff Bouffard, Eli Ward and AJ Cvan.

Executive Producer/Director/Writer, Mark Lund; Producer/Director of Photography/Editor, Daniel Groom; Producer, Patience McStravick; Composer, Daniel Elek-Diamanta; Special Effects Supervisor, Adam Starr; Colorist, Tim Haggerty; Production, Aidan King, Jeremy Blaiklock, Jessica Houlihan, Katie Doucette, Jason Moore, Joshua Hill, Case Merrick, Katherine Pereira, Dylan Bohorquez, Lauren Sardagnola and Alicia Sardagnola.

About First Signal
For more information please visit the official website at https://www.firstsignalmovie.com/

About Mark Lund
Mark Lund is an award-winning filmmaker, screenwriter and publisher. He is also a TV personality and actor.

Contact
Mark Lund
***@gmail.com
End
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Science Fiction
Industry:Movies
Location:Worcester - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Ashton Times PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jun 03, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share