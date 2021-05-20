 
R&B rising star Nyasia Chane'l "Scandalous" tales powers her debut official EP Release

"Scandalous Valentine" parts 1 & 2 gaining mainstream attention and growing fan support.
By:
 
 
Nyasia Chane'l
Nyasia Chane'l
NEW YORK - May 25, 2021 - PRLog -- In 2020, Nyasia Chane'l achieved significant success with the release of her politically charged dancehall fueled anthem "Can't Stop Us" garnering major radio attention in New York, Miami, Philadelphia, Jamaica the United Kingdom and more. After such a strong showing by an independent artist, Nyasia pivoted at the beginning of 2021 with a record that touched on love, life and human failure.

On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Nyasia Chane'l released "Scandalous Valentine" sizzling R&B gem that quickly became a fan favorite impacting radio and serving as the lead single for Nyasia's upcoming first official EP entitled "Clubhouse No. 7" which is set to release on May 28, 2021.

Produced by FrankDownNorth, "Scandalous Valentine" is a sultry tale by R&B rising star Nyasia Chane'l about forbidden love. Produced by Frank Down South this record touches on thoughts that many people go through that isn't necessarily the best. As humans we are all flawed. "Scandalous Valentine" has been rising up the independent charts since its release generating mainstream radio play worldwide. Not to be boxed in musically and always putting her loyal fans first and foremost during her creative process Nyasia felt she needed to remind people that she won't forget her Caribbean roots, and that she remains a fearless artist who isn't afraid to take chances.

"We all know that Lights down low was a classic when Bob Marley first released it and when Lauryn Hill remade it alongside of Bob (posthumously) it became another classic…" Nyasia explains; "For SV2 I knew my original words would work with some tweaking, and we sort of added a couple of new lines and then I sort of let myself go and had fun, which was the point of the original in the first place."

"Scandalous Valentine, Pt. 2" serves as a warm-up for her upcoming EP which will signal a whirlwind of releases that is slated for the second half of 2021 as Nyasia is endeavoring to show that she will be the hardest working entertainer of her generation.

Nyasia Chane'l endeavors to craft music that speaks to the various moods and moments in the daily lives of the average person specifically to women. The project was recorded during the pandemic in Nyasia's home studio, which her parents had built. Nyasia worked with her collaborators via zoom, facetime and other methods being that the world was on lock down. Working with her executive producer Jayson "J-Didda" Butler they brought in several talented writers and producers to help with the project.Some of the artist are veteran musicians such as Everton "Kehv" Smith, Louis Heriveaux, Portiay, Blues legend Slam Allen, as well as newcomers such as Lebanese based R&B star Bea Kadri, hip hop artist Laywills, producer FrankDownNorth, and Rachel Hendricks, all contributed to help Nyasia tell a story that so many can relate to.

"With "Clubhouse No. 7", I endeavor to chronicle the many phases of a relationship from red hot emotions of a new romantic coupling to coming to grips with one's own self-worth when that relationship ends." –Nyasia Chane'l

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KALqxwN-OYA



www.NyasiaChanelMusic.com

"Clubhouse No. 7" Inspired Playlist: https://fanlink.to/NCClubhHouseNo7Playlist

Instagram: @Nyasia_Chanel_

Twitter: @Nyasia_Chanel_
