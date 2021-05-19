 
MiaRec releases Advanced Contact Center Reporting software solution

MiaRec releases Advanced Contact Center Reporting tool to complement its award-winning Workforce Optimization software suite.
By: MiaRec, Inc.
 
CAMPBELL, Calif. - May 24, 2021 - PRLog -- MiaRec, Inc., a leading provider of call recording and voice AI solutions, announced today the availability of their Advanced Contact Center Reporting software solution as part of the MiaRec Workforce Optimization suite for contact centers and beyond. The MiaRec Call Recording and WFO Suite provides an integrated all-in-one solution to improve the quality of customer service and agent performance while also addressing the compliance and security requirements of companies. MiaRec's solutions can be deployed both on-premise and in the cloud and can be scaled seamlessly from small contact centers deployments to large enterprise architectures with multi-tenant telecom environments.

MiaRec's Advanced Contact Center Reporting provides comprehensive and extensive reports that deliver real-time information and actionable insights regarding call-center performance and operations.  A few examples of the vast criteria managers can choose from include average call time, number of calls handled, missed calls, abandoned calls, and calls with a specific call duration. Reports are fully customizable based on business objectives and can be easily shared with key stakeholders for collaboration from anywhere, at any time.

Top features include:
  • Fully customizable Create fully customized reports to tailor to your unique business needs and requirements.
  • User-friendly and simple Ad hoc reports are available to save you time and reduce costs. The intuitive web-interface requires minimum training time.
  • Easily shareable Manage and share reports with the click of a button. Export to Excel or PDF to enable collaboration and take data-driven business actions.
  • Rich Visualizations Create simple charts and graphs to help users understand and manage complex data.
  • Easily scheduled and delivered Schedule your reports to run periodically, by day, week or month and be delivered directly to your e-mail inbox.
  • Centralized access and storage Access reports from anywhere via MiaRec's centralized web-based interface. Store your most valuable business data in secure on-premise or cloud-based environments.

"Without advanced call reporting capabilities, call center managers often find it difficult to measure the performance of their team and the effectiveness of the business processes within their organization", said Gennadiy Bezko, CEO, of MiaRec, Inc. "We are changing the way contact center managers and business owners work with call data. Now with minimal training and time, managers can easily analyze complex data, gain comprehensive understanding of their processes, and make fast decisions to keep their organization one step ahead of their competition."

About MiaRec: Headquartered in Campbell, California, MiaRec, Inc. is a global provider of comprehensive call recording and Voice AI solutions for contact centers and beyond.

MiaRec's AI -powered suite offers advanced contact center functionality such as call and screen recording, live monitoring, advanced reporting, speech analytics and quality management as an integrated all-in-one solution for optimizing contact center operations. Since its first release in 2007, MiaRec has been adopted by more than 1000 customers worldwide and is compatible with business telecommunications systems from leading providers. For more information, visit www.MiaRec.com.

