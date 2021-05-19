News By Tag
MiaRec releases Advanced Contact Center Reporting software solution
MiaRec releases Advanced Contact Center Reporting tool to complement its award-winning Workforce Optimization software suite.
By: MiaRec, Inc.
MiaRec's Advanced Contact Center Reporting provides comprehensive and extensive reports that deliver real-time information and actionable insights regarding call-center performance and operations. A few examples of the vast criteria managers can choose from include average call time, number of calls handled, missed calls, abandoned calls, and calls with a specific call duration. Reports are fully customizable based on business objectives and can be easily shared with key stakeholders for collaboration from anywhere, at any time.
Top features include:
"Without advanced call reporting capabilities, call center managers often find it difficult to measure the performance of their team and the effectiveness of the business processes within their organization"
About MiaRec: Headquartered in Campbell, California, MiaRec, Inc. is a global provider of comprehensive call recording and Voice AI solutions for contact centers and beyond.
MiaRec's AI -powered suite offers advanced contact center functionality such as call and screen recording, live monitoring, advanced reporting, speech analytics and quality management as an integrated all-in-one solution for optimizing contact center operations. Since its first release in 2007, MiaRec has been adopted by more than 1000 customers worldwide and is compatible with business telecommunications systems from leading providers. For more information, visit www.MiaRec.com.
