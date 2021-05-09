 
11th Annual Spring Yarn Event Spectacular!

A Celebration of Fiber Artisans at the Spring Yarn Community Event!

Yarn Shoppe Denver to Host

11th Annual Spring Yarn Community Event Spectacular in downtown Denver! FREE EVENT!
By: Yarn Shoppe Denver
 
 
Eddie In Yarn Cube
DENVER - May 14, 2021 - PRLog -- It's Time to Shoppe till you drop, Knit till you quit!   Yarn Shoppe Denver, 1615 California St., Suite 403, Denver, CO 80202, 720.473.2598, www.YarnShoppeDenver.com, and www.BagsByCAB.com specializing in fiber arts knit and crochet, and home of the Denver Crochet Guild, hosts its 11th Annual Spring Yarn Community Event Spectacular, June 1 - 5, 2021, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 1615 California St. Suite 403, Denver, CO 80202.  This free community event is not to be missed!  Join us as we celebrate local artisans!

The largest event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region, the Spring Yarn Community Event Spectacular is an annual event hosted by Yarn Shoppe Denver a/k/a Bags By CAB Yarn Shoppe as an opportunity for local fiber artisans, designers and entrepreneurs to showcase their knit and crochet designs, local small business, connect with the community, and shop LOCAL!  CHARITY:  Please bring a baby blanket to benefit Denver Health Foundation's Newborns in Need program: http://www.denverhealthfoundation.org/why-give/what-we-fund/.

We are proud to bring Denver's Best local fiber artisans directly to you!  Shop all local artisans' wares June 1st - June 5th!  Pick up a FREE pattern, purchase a knit kit, or a crochet kit.  Let's not forget our amazing YARNS https://yarn-shoppe.square.site all available; local hand spun, hand dyed:  Wool, alpaca, sock and shawl yarns, DK and Super Wash Merino yarns!  Don't forget to sign up in store for our daily door prizes and our $100 Gift Bag drawing in our yarn shop!

Wear a face mask, and have plenty of arm space to carry your special "one of a kind finds and pick up a project bag, and a genuine vintage handbag www.VintageHandbagsDenver.com in our Shoppe!  Grab your yarn project, pick up your Girlfriends, and hurry on over!  June 2 – 6, 2020, 10:30am – 3:30pm.  Grab a parking meter any weekday, or $7 Garage parking on Saturdays. Visit our website: www.YarnShoppeDenver.com or call us 720.473.2598.  Get your craft on, and knit/crochet from home to shelter in place!  See you there.  Yarn on!   CAB 😊

Contact:
Cassandra Allen - Brown
Bags By CAB, LLC
Yarn Shoppe Denver
Bags By CAB – Production & Events
1615 California St #403, Denver, CO 80202
Phone 720.473.2598

www.yarnshoppedenver.com  (Retail)

http://yarnshoppestudio.blogspot.com (Education)

www.yarnshoppedenver.com  (Events)

www.Instagram.com/yarnshoppe_denver (Instagram)

http://bagsbycab.blogspot.com  (Local Fiber Artisans)

www.squareup.com/store/yarn-shoppe   (On – line Retail)

http://www.ravelry.com/designers/cassandra-allen-brown/patterns  (Patterns)

https://goo.gl/maps/NKaFYLB6uWE2  (Google Page)

