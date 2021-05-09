News By Tag
11th Annual Spring Yarn Event Spectacular!
A Celebration of Fiber Artisans at the Spring Yarn Community Event!
Yarn Shoppe Denver to Host
11th Annual Spring Yarn Community Event Spectacular in downtown Denver! FREE EVENT!
By: Yarn Shoppe Denver
The largest event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region, the Spring Yarn Community Event Spectacular is an annual event hosted by Yarn Shoppe Denver a/k/a Bags By CAB Yarn Shoppe as an opportunity for local fiber artisans, designers and entrepreneurs to showcase their knit and crochet designs, local small business, connect with the community, and shop LOCAL! CHARITY:
We are proud to bring Denver's Best local fiber artisans directly to you! Shop all local artisans' wares June 1st - June 5th! Pick up a FREE pattern, purchase a knit kit, or a crochet kit. Let's not forget our amazing YARNS https://yarn-
Wear a face mask, and have plenty of arm space to carry your special "one of a kind finds and pick up a project bag, and a genuine vintage handbag www.VintageHandbagsDenver.com in our Shoppe! Grab your yarn project, pick up your Girlfriends, and hurry on over! June 2 – 6, 2020, 10:30am – 3:30pm. Grab a parking meter any weekday, or $7 Garage parking on Saturdays. Visit our website: www.YarnShoppeDenver.com or call us 720.473.2598. Get your craft on, and knit/crochet from home to shelter in place! See you there. Yarn on! CAB 😊
Contact:
Cassandra Allen - Brown
Bags By CAB, LLC
Yarn Shoppe Denver
Bags By CAB – Production & Events
1615 California St #403, Denver, CO 80202
Phone 720.473.2598
www.yarnshoppedenver.com (Retail)
http://yarnshoppestudio.blogspot.com (Education)
www.yarnshoppedenver.com (Events)
www.Instagram.com/
http://bagsbycab.blogspot.com (Local Fiber Artisans)
www.squareup.com/
http://www.ravelry.com/
https://goo.gl/
Contact
Cassandra Allen - Brown
***@aol.com
End
