Cambridge Quantum Computing Announces Integration of tket platform into Strangeworks Ecosystem
CQC to join Strangeworks Quantum Syndicate, companies to integrate CQC's premier quantum software platform with the Strangeworks Ecosystem to accelerate the 'democratization' of quantum computing
tket (pron. "ticket") will become a key component of the Strangeworks QC™ (Quantum Computing) and EQ™ (Enterprise Quantum) ecosystems. With infrastructure-
Used by top companies and institutions the world over, tket is designed to maximize the performance of quantum algorithms and accelerate the development of quantum computing applications across multiple industry sectors, including chemistry, machine learning and optimization.
"tket's high-performance features and enterprise level support make a perfect addition to our quantum computing ecosystem and supports our mission to democratize quantum computing by delivering tools that simplify quantum production workflows for developers, researchers and IT systems managers," said whurley, Founder and CEO of Strangeworks, "Adding CQC to our Quantum Syndicate and tket to the Strangeworks ecosystem is more validation that we are the go to Quantum Service Provider to government and enterprise."
Strangeworks QS™ (Quantum Syndicate: https://strangeworks.com/
"I am excited to have CQC join the Strangeworks Quantum Syndicate, and thrilled to see tket integrated with the Strangeworks Quantum Computing ecosystem," said Ilyas Khan, CEO of CQC, "This integration represents another milestone in our journey to widespread adoption of quantum computing and unleashing its world-changing potential."
About Strangeworks
Headquartered in Austin, TX, Strangeworks is a group of experienced serial entrepreneurs, enterprise software developers, and quantum physicists who seek to humanize quantum computing and make it accessible to everyone. By guiding companies through the confusion of quantum computing, Strangeworks helps accelerate the integration of this new technology in corporations, universities, and enterprises.
To learn more about how Strangeworks can accelerate your quantum journey visit https://strangeworks.com or start learning for free on Strangeworks QC™, available at http://quantumcomputing.com.
About Cambridge Quantum Computing
Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world's leading quantum computing companies, CQC is a global leader in quantum software and quantum algorithms, enabling clients to achieve the most out of rapidly evolving quantum computing hardware. CQC has offices in the UK, USA and Japan. For more information, visit CQC at http://www.cambridgequantum.com. Access the tket Python module on GitHub (https://cqcl.github.io/
