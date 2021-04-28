News By Tag
Pet Professional Guild Expands Steering Committee with New Appointment
Dr. Pam Shultz joins committee after two years as PPG's social media coordinator
PPG's Steering Committee is tasked with driving new projects, building awareness of scientifically sound, nonaversive training methods for animals, educating both pet professionals and the pet owning public in all matters related to training, behavior consulting and pet care, and expanding core membership worldwide.
Dr. Shultz has been PPG's social media coordinator for the past two years, during which time she has also been assisting PPG as a proofreader on its bimonthly trade publication BARKS from the Guild. She now comes onboard in a more official capacity as the organization looks to ramp up its online presence across its social media platforms and in the digital marketing space.
Dr. Shultz (https://twitter.com/
"Upon discovering the incredible work PPG is doing to promote humane, ethical and science-based training and pet care, I quickly became a member," said Dr. Shultz. "From there I began volunteering as a Shock-Free Coalition (https://www.shockfree.org/
"Due to the importance of Dr. Shultz being up to speed on our many ongoing projects, it makes perfect sense that she takes a seat on the Steering Committee as we continue to develop our marketing and social media plans and coordinate a rolling marketing program," added PPG president, Niki Tudge. "This will ensure we have the time and resources to coordinate all our efforts across our different programs and marketing needs. As a veterinarian of many years' experience who also has experience in the editing and proofreading space, Dr. Shultz, with her unique skill set, is ideally placed to help PPG in this endeavor."
Media Contact
Niki Tudge
***@petprofessionalguild.com
End
