Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Marisa Garshick, MD
Dr. Garshick discusses hyperhidrosis, a dermatologic condition with an estimated prevalence of 15.3 million people in the United States
Hyperhidrosis is abnormally excessive sweating involving the extremities, underarms, and face, usually unrelated to body temperature or exercise. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Garshick, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Marisa Garshick, MD
Dr. Garshick is a leading board-certified dermatologist serving patients throughout Manhattan, New York at MDCS Dermatology:
She completed her undergraduate education at Emory University and attended medical school at Tufts University School of Medicine, where she graduated with Research Honors and Alpha Omega Alpha. As a medical student, Dr. Garshick was awarded the prestigious Doris Duke Clinical Research Fellowship at Harvard Medical School, during which she performed dermatology clinical trials and research at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was also awarded the American Medical Women's Association Glasgow-Rubin Academic Achievement Award for graduating at the top of her class and the William Dameshek Award for Research Excellence.
Dr. Garshick's post-graduate training in dermatology began with an internship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She completed her dermatology residency at Cornell's New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident in Dermatology. Dr. Garshick has numerous publications in scientific journals and book chapters, including a chapter on the treatment of acne, and has presented at several national meetings. For additional information about Dr. Garshick, please visit https://www.mdcsnyc.com/
