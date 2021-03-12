News By Tag
JS Group's Michelle Ragusa-McBain Honored with CompTIA 2021 Leadership Award
Selected as 2021 Advancing Women in Technology Leadership Award winner by technology industry's leading association
By: JS Group
Michelle Ragusa-McBain, vice president, global channel and digital strategy with JS Group, is the recipient of CompTIA's Advancing Women in Technology Leadership Award for 2021. The annual award is presented to a technology professional who is an active leader in the industry as well as within their personal network and community. Michelle was honored for her advocacy to create new opportunities for women in technology, serving as a role model and making a positive impact on individuals and organizations.
"Many of our members have demonstrated commitment, courage and resilience to help us make it through a year of unprecedented challenges,"
CEO of JS Group Janet Schijns adds, "Michelle is a beacon of light in the channel, always focused on improving our industry and helping those most in need. Her personal brand and efforts on behalf of women throughout the industry are to be applauded – she is what good looks like! We are very proud of her achievements and applaud her receipt of this prestigious award".
Michelle is an accomplished and highly visible 17-year veteran in the global technology channel. With JS Group, she passionately works to help companies create and grow their global channel and marketing strategies, ecosystem communications, partner enablement and frameworks, go to market strategy and execution. Previously, she was Senior Director of Technology & Business Sales and Marketing Services at Office Depot/CompuCom and prior she was a Global Channel Leader at Cisco for 13 years and recipient of the prestigious "Cisco Worldwide Innovation and Growth Award".
As a visible and respected thought leader, Entrepreneur Magazine named her as one of the top 4 people to inspire girls to pursue a career in technology. She was also recognized by SMB Magazine as one of the 150 most influential people in the global IT Business Community. Michelle has delivered keynotes at various conferences including the four largest and most influential technology and telco conferences globally including: Channel Partners, CRN, CompTIA, and IT Nation. She serves as Ambassador and Chairman Emeritus of Advancing Women in Technology at CompTIA, Independent Board Member of CRN Women in the Channel and a long-standing member of the National Women in Technology Group, and most recently Allies of Channel Women for Channel Partners where she will help found the SE Florida chapter.
Michelle added, " I am sincerely humbled and thrilled to be honored with such incredible and inspirational women in technology. CompTIA has meant so much to me in my career professionally and personally- their education, networking, mentorship and more have been life changing. Our work is not done yet, with 1 in 4 women leaving Technology due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is essential - now more than ever - to attract, and retain women and diversity in technology. We need everyone to join in the mission to be the change"
The 2021 CompTIA Spotlight Award winners were recognized during the CompTIA Communities & Councils Forum.
About JS Group
JS Group is the leading channel consultancy in the technology industry. Our mission is simple – we are here to #savethechannel. We offer channel evolution, go to market and sales enablement services designed to propel growth through and with the channel. Visit www.jsgnow.com
About CompTIA
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit connect.comptia.org/
