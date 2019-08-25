 
Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Joins JS Group's Executive Channel Consulting Team

By: JS Consulting
 
 
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2019 - PRLog -- Today, the JS Group announced the addition of Michelle Ragusa-McBain to their Senior Leadership Team. The talent at JS Group continues to grow as Ragusa-McBain joins the team as the Vice President of Global Channel GTM Strategy. McBain is the former Senior Director of Tech Services for Office Depot/CompuCom and a 13 year veteran of Cisco. She is a highly visible thought leader in the global technology channel. Entrepreneur Magazine named her as one of the top 4 people to inspire women to pursue a career in Tech and was recognized by SMB Magazine as one of the 150 most influential people in the global IT Business Community. Michelle is often sought for key notes on Advancing Diversity in Technology, STEAM, and Global Channel Go-To-Market Strategy.

"Michelle is a highly respected and experienced channel, sales, marketing and business development executive who has demonstrated the ability to lead diverse teams of professionals to new levels of success in a variety of highly competitive product categories, cutting-edge markets, and fast-paced environments," said Janet Schins, CEO of JS Group, and Channel Influencer of the Year. "She has an impressive track record of over 14 years of hands-on experience and a proven ability to develop innovative and go to market global channel strategies – from Distribution, to Partners, and Vendors, and we are excited to have her join the team"

"JS Group already has already established itself as a diverse group of tech industry executives and channel experts helping many companies in the industry more strategically grow their indirect channels" said McBain. "I am thrilled to be in a position where I can use my expertise, skills and knowledge to help JS Group to penetrate into a wider segment of this market and serve our industry leading clients."

Michelle most recently sat on the Board of CRN Women in the Channel, serves as Chair Emeritus of Advancing Women in Technology for CompTIA, and Co-Founder of Tech Worlds Half non-profit created by Janet Schijns, Rokeya Jones- Microsoft, and Quinnie Wong- Verizon. She is also a longstanding member of the National Women in Technology Group, where she has given speeches to encourage and inspire young women in technology - most recently at NC State & Hofstra University. As a social media maven, Michelle is a highly visible member of the Global IT community and acts as a super connector. She is an avid blogger and has taken her passion for women in technology, world travel, health & wellness to create awareness and inspire others.

About JS Group

JS Group's channel expertise creates wins for technology companies. They help clients to capitalize on market opportunities, evolve their go-to-market, develop next-gen channel frameworks, and deploy innovative growth strategies.

They have built channel programs for companies across a variety of technology solutions including Cloud, Mobility, Networking, Unified Communications, Telco, Computing, Security, IoT, and many other advanced technologies. Our clients span the technology continuum from vendors, channel partners, distributors, and alliance partners, to agents, and strategic service providers.

Their clients value our industry thought leadership, channel expertise, action-oriented approach, and programs that drive revenue-, margin-, and market-share growth. As founder and leader. Schijns is a C-Suite executive focused on delivering results in a rapidly changing and fast-paced environment through routes to market and sales distribution. They have concentrated their practice into five core disciplines: Channel Evolution, Sales Enablement, Strategic Planning, Channel Marketing and Talent Development. Click here to learn more https://www.jsgnow.com/

