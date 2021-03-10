 
News By Tag
* Raspberry Pi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2021
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


THine Introduces Plug and Play Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Cameras

Raspberry Pi users can now locate a Raspberry Pi Camera up to 20 meters away from a Raspberry Pi Computer.
By: THine
 
 
Plug and Play Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi
Plug and Play Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi
SAN DIEGO - March 10, 2021 - PRLog -- THine Introduces Plug and Play Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Cameras

The Kit allows Raspberry Pi users to locate a Raspberry Pi Camera up to 20 meters away from a Raspberry Pi Computer.

[TOKYO, Mar. 11. 2021 / SANTA CLARA, CA, Mar. 10, 2021] THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange/JASDAQ: 6769) and its fully owned USA subsidiary, THine Solutions, Inc., the leaders in high-speed serial interfaces and image signal processing, today introduced a plug and play kit for Raspberry Pi systems to enable extending the distance up to 20 meters between a Raspberry Pi camera and a Raspberry Pi single board computer (SBC) with a low-cost LAN cable.

This kit frees up designers from being restricted to the short 15-20 cm distance provided by the Flat Flexible Cable (FFC) shipped with the Raspberry Pi Camera Modules. The Kit allows the Raspberry Pi camera to work up to 20 meters away from the SBC  with the exact same performance as if  connected close to the SBC through the FFC.

This new kit is based on THine's V-by-One® HS Serializer-Deserializer technology. V-by-One® HS was developed by THine to support up to 4 Gbps per lane and is robust enough to extend the transmission of 1080p60 2Mpixel uncompressed video for greater than 15 meters with specified cables.

Key Advantages:
  • Plug and Play – The Kit detects which RPi camera is connected and automatically sets the register settings of the THine serializer and de-serializer ICs to transport the video data over the increased distance to the SBC.
  • The Kit provides every component needed to increase the distance between the RPi camera and the SBC including a 2-meter LAN cable and all fastening hardware.
  • Up to 20-meter extension is possible due to the Kit's support of many long LAN cables.
  • Old and new Raspberry Pi cameras are supported by the Kit. This includes the V1.3, V2, and the newer High Quality (HQ) cameras.

"This kit solves a key problem for Raspberry Pi users by adding the design flexibility to place the camera far from the computer board with a plug and play, low cost, and simple to install solution." said Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions. "As an example, we used the Kit on a telescope application where we placed the telescope and camera outside on a cold winter day in Chicago and placed the computer and display in a nice warm room to view pictures of the moon!" https://www.thinesolutions.com/news/cable-extension-kit-for-raspberry-pi-camera-improves-user-experience-for-pikon-telescope-application

Availability:
Additional information is available at www.thinesolutions.com/cable-extension-kit

Contact
Mark Shapiro SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
End
Email:***@srs-techpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Raspberry Pi
Industry:Technology
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 10, 2021
SRS Tech Media Relations News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share