THine Introduces Plug and Play Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Cameras
By: THine
The Kit allows Raspberry Pi users to locate a Raspberry Pi Camera up to 20 meters away from a Raspberry Pi Computer.
[TOKYO, Mar. 11. 2021 / SANTA CLARA, CA, Mar. 10, 2021] THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange/JASDAQ:
This kit frees up designers from being restricted to the short 15-20 cm distance provided by the Flat Flexible Cable (FFC) shipped with the Raspberry Pi Camera Modules. The Kit allows the Raspberry Pi camera to work up to 20 meters away from the SBC with the exact same performance as if connected close to the SBC through the FFC.
This new kit is based on THine's V-by-One® HS Serializer-Deserializer technology. V-by-One® HS was developed by THine to support up to 4 Gbps per lane and is robust enough to extend the transmission of 1080p60 2Mpixel uncompressed video for greater than 15 meters with specified cables.
Key Advantages:
"This kit solves a key problem for Raspberry Pi users by adding the design flexibility to place the camera far from the computer board with a plug and play, low cost, and simple to install solution." said Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions. "As an example, we used the Kit on a telescope application where we placed the telescope and camera outside on a cold winter day in Chicago and placed the computer and display in a nice warm room to view pictures of the moon!" https://www.thinesolutions.com/
Availability:
Additional information is available at www.thinesolutions.com/
